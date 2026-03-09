Mumbai: Maharashtra Govt Cracks Down On Bike Taxis, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Cites Safety Concerns & Rule Violations - Know Details | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 9: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday addressed the media and explained the state government’s decision regarding bike taxi operations, stating that the permission initially granted was limited to electric bike taxis.

Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik said the move was taken to make transport more affordable for commuters who often pay significantly higher fares for taxis and auto rickshaws. According to him, the government believed electric bike taxis could offer a cheaper and more convenient travel option for people across the state.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Pratap Sarnaik says, "In the state of Maharashtra, all bike taxis were to be converted to electric bike taxis, as per the decision of the state government... Even after granting permission, we received numerous complaints, including concerns about… pic.twitter.com/0ieXHzrKhA — IANS (@ians_india) March 9, 2026

He said companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido were granted temporary licences to run electric bike taxis. At the same time, the government had issued notices asking these companies to complete necessary documentation and obtain permanent licences.

Petrol Bike Taxis Operated Despite Government Decision

However, Sarnaik claimed that several operators continued to run petrol powered bikes on the roads instead of electric vehicles, which he said was a clear violation of the permission granted by the state government.

He told the media that the temporary licence was meant only as an interim arrangement while companies completed the required procedures for permanent approval. Despite this, operators allegedly deployed a large number of bikes on the roads without adhering to the conditions.

The minister said this raised serious regulatory concerns, as the operations were not aligned with the government’s original decision to promote electric mobility.

Complaints And Safety Concerns Raised

Sarnaik further stated that the government received numerous complaints related to bike taxi services. Among the issues raised were concerns about women’s safety while using such services.

He also mentioned that some incidents had led to formal complaints being filed. According to the minister, cases were registered against certain bike taxi owners and drivers following these complaints.

Despite action being taken, Sarnaik said several operators continued to run bike taxis on city roads, prompting the government to take a stricter stand on the issue.

He added that the matter was also discussed in the Legislative Assembly after a question was raised by MLA Sunil Shinde regarding the permissions granted to companies operating bike taxi services in the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/