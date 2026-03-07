Thane News: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Inaugurates Beautified Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Chowk At Anand Nagar

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik inaugurates the newly beautified Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Chowk in Anand Nagar, developed by Thane Municipal Corporation as a landmark civic space | X - @PratapSarnaik

Thane, March 07, 2026: In a significant move to enhance the city's aesthetic appeal and honour local legacy, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officially inaugurated the beautified Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Chowk at Anand Nagar. The grand ceremony took place on Friday, March 6, marking a new chapter for the residents of the Grand Square Society vicinity.

Inauguration ceremony attended by civic leaders

The project, envisioned by Minister of Transport Pratap Sarnaik, was inaugurated by him in the presence of Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, who presided over the event.

The ceremony also saw the attendance of Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Additional Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode, and local corporator Anita Thakur, alongside senior civic engineers and officials.

Statue of chhatrapati shivaji maharaj becomes focal point

The centrepiece of the newly renovated square is a magnificent statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which has already begun drawing large crowds of residents and admirers.

Beyond its symbolic importance, the beautification project includes upgraded landscaping and architectural elements designed to transform the junction into a vibrant community space.

Part of broader urban beautification initiative

Speaking at the event, officials noted that the project is part of a broader initiative to modernise Thane’s urban landscape while preserving its cultural heritage.

The transformation has significantly improved the visual profile of Anand Nagar, creating a landmark that balances civic pride with modern urban design.

