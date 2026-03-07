Thane Tragedy: Fire Rips Through 10th-Floor Flat In Diva High-Rise; Major Property Damage Reported

Fire breaks out in a 10th-floor apartment at a residential tower in Diva, Thane, causing extensive damage to household items while firefighters prevent casualties | File Photo

Thane, March 7: A major fire erupted in a residential high-rise in the Diva area of Thane on Saturday morning. While the blaze caused significant property damage, officials confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries.

The incident was reported at approximately 11:05 AM on March 7, 2026, at the Vighnaharta Society (B3 Wing), located within the Sudama Residency complex in Khardi Village, Diva. The fire broke out in Room 1004, situated on the 10th floor of the 15-storey building. The flat is occupied by a tenant identified as Ms. Neha Dhawade.

Fire brigade rushes to the spot

Upon receiving the alert from the Diva Beat Fire Station, emergency teams from the Shil Fire Station rushed to the scene. Under the supervision of Station Officer Mr. Ingale, a team of firemen equipped with one fire engine and one rescue vehicle launched a coordinated firefighting operation.

Property damage reported inside the flat

The blaze gutted several household appliances and infrastructure, including:

. Refrigerator and Air Conditioning (AC) units.

. Wardrobes and personal belongings.

. Internal electrical wiring of the flat.

Fire brought under control after two-hour operation

The fire was successfully extinguished by 1:23 PM after a two-hour operation. Fire officials confirmed that the situation is now under control and a cooling process has been completed.

