Fire Breakout Reported At Vrindavan Society In Thane; No Injuries Reported |

Thane: A fire broke out in a residential apartment at Vrindavan Society, Thane (West), early Friday evening. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the incident was reported at approximately 5:32 PM on March 6, 2026.

​The fire originated in Room No. 02, located on the ground floor of the A2 Wing in Building No. 73, owned by Mr. Ashok Semla.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the blaze started from a washing machine before spreading to other appliances.

​Quick Response and Damage Assessment

Local residents demonstrated commendable alertness by successfully extinguishing the flames before the arrival of the Fire Brigade. Upon receiving the call from the Rustamji Fire Station, emergency responders arrived at the scene with one rescue vehicle to conduct a cooling operation and ensure safety.

Read Also Thane District To Launch HPV Vaccination Drive For Girls To Prevent Cervical Cancer From March 9

Also Watch:

​While the fire resulted in the destruction of the washing machine, a refrigerator, and internal electrical wiring, officials confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries reported.

​"The situation was brought under control swiftly due to the immediate intervention of the neighbors," a disaster management official stated.

​The site has been declared safe, and authorities are currently monitoring the situation.

​To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/