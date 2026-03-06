Thane District To Launch HPV Vaccination Drive For Girls To Prevent Cervical Cancer From March 9

Thane district authorities announce HPV vaccination campaign across government health centres to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer | Representational Image

Thane, March 6: In a significant move toward improving women’s public health, the Thane District Administration and Zilla Parishad have officially launched a comprehensive Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign. Starting March 9, 2026, the vaccine will be available across all government health centres in the district to prevent cervical cancer.

Campaign details and outreach

Under the guidance of District Collector Dr. Shrikrushna Panchal and Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav, the initiative aims to protect young girls from the long-term risks of HPV.

District Health Officer Dr. Gangadhar Parge announced that the primary target group includes girls who have completed 14 years of age (specifically those between their 14th and 15th birthdays), representing approximately 1% of the district's total population.

The campaign will utilise the Gardasil-4 (Quadrivalent) vaccine, which protects against HPV types 6, 11, 16, and 18. Each recipient will receive a single 0.5 ml dose administered intramuscularly in the upper arm.

To ensure efficacy, the vaccines are stored under strict temperature controls between 2 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius and monitored via Vaccine Vial Monitors (VVM).

The importance of prevention

Cervical cancer is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk HPV strains, particularly types 16 and 18, which account for nearly 80% of cases in India. While most HPV infections resolve on their own, chronic infections can lead to precancerous lesions (CIN-1, 2, 3) and eventually full-blown malignancy.

Medical experts urge vigilance regarding symptoms such as:

. Irregular bleeding between periods or after menopause.

. Unusual or foul-smelling vaginal discharge.

. Persistent pelvic or lower back pain.

Also Watch:

Read Also Free HPV Vaccine For Adolescent Girls in Nashik As A Major Step To Help Prevent Cervical Cancer

District-wide accessibility

The vaccination drive will run intensively for three months at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Rural Hospitals, and District Civil Hospitals. Following this initial phase, the HPV vaccine will be integrated into the regular immunisation schedule.

Health officials encourage parents to prioritise their daughters' health by participating in this preventative programme, noting that early vaccination is the most effective shield against this preventable disease.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/