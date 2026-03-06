Free HPV Vaccine For Adolescent Girls in Nashik As A Major Step To Help Prevent Cervical Cancer | Sourced

Nashik: In a step aimed at preventing cervical cancer among women, the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine will soon be made available free of cost to eligible adolescent girls at rural hospitals and primary health centres across Nashik district.

Health officials said the vaccine can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer, which is among the most common cancers affecting women in India. The vaccination drive will be implemented in the district under the guidance of District Collector Ayush Prasad and Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar.

Medical experts note that changing lifestyles, unhealthy diets, stress, pollution and poor hygiene are contributing to a rise in cervical cancer cases. The Human Papillomavirus (HPV), primarily transmitted through sexual contact, is considered the leading cause of cervical cancer. Vaccination helps the body develop immunity against the virus and greatly lowers the risk of the disease.

Objective and Coverage of the Campaign

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India after breast cancer. As part of the preventive initiative, the HPV vaccine will be administered free of charge to girls who have completed 14 years but have not yet turned 15.

Health authorities estimate that around 10,400 eligible girls in Nashik district will benefit from the campaign.

Major Risk Factors

Health experts list several factors that can increase the risk of cervical cancer, including:

Unsafe sexual practices

Hormonal imbalance

Chronic stress

Pollution

Poor hygiene

Vaccination Centres and Registration

The vaccination will be carried out at government health facilities across the district, including:

Primary Health Centres (PHCs)

Rural hospitals

Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres

Government medical colleges and hospitals

Eligible beneficiaries will be digitally registered on the Government of India’s U-WIN portal, which allows citizens to book vaccination appointments online.

The HPV vaccine, which typically costs ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 in private hospitals, will be provided free of charge under the government initiative. The special campaign will run for three months, after which the vaccine is expected to be included in the routine immunisation programme.

Dr Harshal Nehete, District Maternal and Child Health Officer at Zilla Parishad Nashik, appealed to parents to support the initiative.

“The vaccination drive is voluntary and will be conducted only after obtaining written consent from parents. They should not be influenced by misconceptions and should ensure their daughters receive the vaccine. With the cooperation of schools, parents and the health system, we aim to reduce the burden of cervical cancer in the district,” he said.