Wipro Signs Multi Year Deal To Modernize TruStage Retirement Services Business

Wipro Limited has secured a multi-year technology and business transformation contract with TruStage. |

Bengaluru: Wipro has landed another financial-services transformation mandate, this time partnering with TruStage to overhaul its retirement services platform as customer expectations shift toward digital-first experiences.

Driving retirement modernisation

Wipro will lead a multi-year program to upgrade TruStage’s retirement services operations and core technology stack. The initiative focuses on building seamless digital experiences while improving operational efficiency. By combining consulting, technology services and infrastructure management, the project aims to help TruStage deliver faster services and greater flexibility in managing retirement solutions for its clients.

Building integrated operations

The transformation will span business processes, IT services and infrastructure management. Wipro will also establish a global operating model to coordinate TruStage’s wider vendor ecosystem. The program will leverage Wipro Intelligence, the company’s unified suite of AI-powered platforms and solutions, designed to integrate data, automation and analytics across large enterprise operations.

Addressing customer expectations

TruStage leadership sees the modernization as essential to serving middle-market customers who often face challenges preparing for long-term financial security. Chris Copeland, Chief Business Officer at TruStage, said the partnership will help streamline operations and improve customer access to retirement planning tools. Wipro’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Srini Pallia added that financial services firms increasingly need simpler and more digital customer experiences.

Designing future platforms

Designit, Wipro’s experience innovation arm, will work alongside the consulting team to redesign TruStage’s technology architecture and delivery model. The collaboration will focus on building new engagement channels and enabling faster product innovation as TruStage looks to create a future-ready retirement services business.

The partnership signals Wipro’s continued push into consulting-led digital transformation programs within the financial services sector. The agreement was disclosed through a regulatory filing to stock exchanges on March 11, highlighting the company’s growing role in large-scale AI-driven modernization initiatives.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a corporate press release filed by Wipro Limited with stock exchanges. It contains forward-looking statements about business plans and expectations, which may change due to market conditions or other factors.