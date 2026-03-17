Kalpataru Projects Secures ₹2,471 Crore Orders Across Metro Rail, T&D & Buildings Segments In FY26

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) has secured new orders worth approximately Rupees 2,471 crores. |

Mumbai: Kalpataru Projects is strengthening its order pipeline with fresh wins across infrastructure segments, signaling continued momentum in both domestic and international markets.

KPIL, along with its subsidiaries, has received new orders and notifications of awards totaling about Rs 2,471 crores. The contracts span multiple business verticals, including an underground metro rail project in India secured through a joint venture, reinforcing its presence in urban infrastructure development.

The company also secured additional orders in its power transmission and distribution (T&D) segment across India and overseas markets. Alongside this, new contracts in the buildings and factories (B&F) segment further diversify its execution portfolio, strengthening its position across core engineering and construction verticals.

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Management indicated that these order wins have significantly enhanced the company’s order book and reflect strong demand across infrastructure sectors. The metro rail project adds to its urban mobility portfolio, while T&D and B&F orders improve growth visibility across key segments going forward.

With cumulative order inflows of around Rs 22,000 crores so far in FY26, the company highlighted a healthy pipeline and strong project visibility. This positions KPIL to pursue its growth targets, supported by opportunities across transmission, urban infrastructure, and industrial construction segments. The latest order wins underline KPIL’s diversified business model and its ability to capture opportunities across multiple infrastructure segments, supporting sustained growth momentum.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release document and does not include external verification or additional sources.