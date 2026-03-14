Kalpataru Limited To Lead ₹1,400 Cr Redevelopment Of Shree Mahalakshmi CHS In Andheri West

Real estate developer Kalpataru | X @thenewsdrum

Mumbai: Kalpataru Limited announced the carrying out the redevelopment project of Shree Mahalakshmi CHS at a prime location off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. The project spans nearly 3 acres of prime land with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around Rs. 1,400 cr.

Project Benefits from Excellent Connectivity in Established Micro-Market

Andheri West is one of Mumbai’s most established residential and commercial micro-markets, the project is positioned to benefit from excellent connectivity and a well-developed ecosystem.

The project is expected to add to Kalpataru’s development pipeline while supporting the company’s continued focus on redevelopment opportunities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The fully residential development will offer thoughtfully planned residences designed to support contemporary lifestyles, with an emphasis on sustainability, modern amenities, and seamless connectivity.

Developer Continues Focus on Luxury & Aspirational Projects Across Cities

Kalpataru Limited focuses on the development of luxury, premium, and aspirational residential, commercial, and retail projects, integrated townships, lifestyle gated communities, and redevelopments in city. The company has 29 Ongoing, Forthcoming & Planned Projects spread over ~41.2 MSF across Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Pune and Hyderabad.

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