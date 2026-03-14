Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates APSEZ’s Haldia Terminal — India’s First Fully Automated Dry Bulk Facility

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today commissioned the Haldia Bulk Terminal (HBT) and formally dedicated it to the nation. | File Pic

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today commissioned the Haldia Bulk Terminal (HBT) and formally dedicated it to the nation. Designed to handle dry bulk cargo at an annual capacity of 4 MMTPA, the terminal is a fully automated bulk facility on the Hooghly River with direct rail connections - a structural upgrade for bulk cargo movement through India’s eastern maritime corridor.

“The Haldia Bulk Terminal is a next‑generation facility that brings full mechanisation and direct rail evacuation to the Hooghly, setting a new benchmark for efficiency on India’s eastern seaboard. By eliminating jetty dumping and lowering cargo loss through advanced automated systems, we are ensuring cleaner, safer and more sustainable operations. The terminal will play a pivotal role in strengthening industrial supply chains of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, while supporting the Prime Minister’s Modi vision of lowering logistics costs through modern multimodal infrastructure.” said Mr. Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ.

Located within the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, the terminal has been developed under a 30-year concession through the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model by HDC Bulk Terminal Ltd — and delivered within its construction window, from commencement on 14 July 2023 to commissioning readiness today. This showcases the execution capability of APSEZ in executing projects on time, every time.

Strategically positioned on the western bank of the Hooghly River, the terminal is equipped to handle imported coal and a range of dry bulk commodities. The east coast accounts for about 60% of India’s dry bulk imports, including coal, bauxite and limestone, making Haldia the most efficient and direct maritime entry port for the steel, aluminium and power industries of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. This capacity addition will materially reduce logistics costs and turnaround times for these industries.

Since commencement of construction, APSEZ has executed the following infrastructure works:

Installation of a 2,000 T Railway Wagon Loading System (RWLS) and commissioning of a 1.54 km dedicated railway line, enabling direct ship-to-train cargo evacuation

Refurbishment of the existing jetty

Installation of advanced conveyor systems, automating the process

Deployment of two stacker-cum-reclaimers for automated stockyard management

Addition of two mobile harbour cranes for faster vessel discharge

The RWLS and the dedicated rail line are the terminal’s most consequential features. Together they allow bulk cargo discharged from vessels to load directly onto railway wagons and connect to the main lines, reducing port dwell time, and cutting the delivered cost of raw materials for industrial consumers across three states.

The Haldia Terminal is a direct expression of India's Sagarmala programme and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, both of which prioritise multimodal port infrastructure to reduce India's logistics

costs. Prime Minister Modi's dedication of the facility reflects the national strategic importance of modernising the eastern seaboard.

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About APSEZ

APSEZ, part of the globally diversified Adani Group, a leading Integrated Transport Utility--across cargo origination (International Freight Network) through port handling, rail transport, multi-modal logistics parks, warehousing, and final delivery via road transport to customer gates.

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This comprehensive "shore-to-door" capability, supported by cutting-edge digital infrastructure and AI-driven optimization, positions APSEZ as India's preeminent integrated logistics solutions provider. The company operates a comprehensive ecosystem of 15 strategically located ports and terminals across India's west, south, and east coasts, combined with a diversified marine fleet of 127 vessels, integrated logistics capabilities including 12 multi-modal logistics parks, 3.1 million sq. ft. of warehouses, and 25,000+ trucks operating on its proprietary platform, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland.

With a current cargo handling capacity of 633 million tonnes per annum, APSEZ commands approximately 28% of India's total port volumes, targeting 1 billion tonnes throughput by 2030.

Recognized among the Top 5% of global transportation and transportation infrastructure firms in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (95th percentile globally), with five ports featuring in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index 2024, APSEZ combines scale, operational excellence, and integrated capabilities to enable seamless global trade.

For media queries, please contact: Roy Paul | roy.paul@adani.com

For Investor Relations, please contact: Rahul Agarwal | apsezl.ir@adani.com