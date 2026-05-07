Adani Green Energy Incorporates Two Renewable Energy Step-Down Subsidiaries

Adani Green Energy Limited has incorporated two new step-down subsidiary companies through its existing subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four Limited as part of its renewable energy expansion structure. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Green Energy Limited has expanded its renewable energy corporate structure with the incorporation of two new step-down subsidiaries aimed at strengthening its clean energy operations. The move was disclosed through a regulatory filing submitted to both BSE and the National Stock Exchange on May 7, 2026.

New Entities Added

The company informed stock exchanges that Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries — ARE64L Step-One Renewable Energy Limited and ARE64L Step-Two Renewable Energy Limited. Both entities received their certificates of incorporation on May 7, 2026.

The filing stated that the new companies are categorized as step-down subsidiaries of Adani Green Energy because they are fully owned by ARE64L, which itself operates as a subsidiary of the listed company. The development reflects the group’s continued use of layered subsidiary structures to manage renewable energy projects and investments.

Renewable Focus Continues

According to the disclosure, both newly incorporated companies will operate in the renewable energy sector and focus on generating electricity using renewable sources of energy. The filing did not specify individual projects or capacity plans linked to the subsidiaries at this stage.

The incorporation did not require any separate governmental or regulatory approvals beyond the standard registration process. The company also clarified that the entities were incorporated through cash consideration rather than any share swap arrangement.

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Ownership Structure Detailed

Adani Green Energy stated that it does not directly hold shares in the two newly formed companies. Instead, the listed company owns 50 percent shares in Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four Limited, while ARE64L will hold 100 percent ownership in both step-down subsidiaries.

Each entity has been incorporated with an authorized capital of INR 1,00,000. The filing was signed by Company Secretary Pragnesh Darji, who requested stock exchanges to take the disclosure on record.

The latest incorporation signals Adani Green Energy’s continued focus on expanding its renewable energy ecosystem through dedicated project-linked entities as the company deepens its clean energy footprint in India.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory filing submitted by Adani Green Energy Limited to stock exchanges on May 7, 2026. The report does not include independent reporting, external verification, market commentary, or information from any other sources.