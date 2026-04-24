Adani Green Energy Q4 Revenue Rises 16% To ₹3,094 Crore, Cash Profit Jumps 21%

Mumbai: Adani Green Energy Ltd reported a 16 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from power supply to Rupees 3,094 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by capacity additions and strong operational performance. Cash profit for the quarter increased 21 percent to Rupees 1,494 crore, while EBITDA rose 20 percent to Rupees 2,944 crore. The company maintained a strong operational trajectory during the quarter, supported by the commissioning of new renewable energy capacities and improved plant performance.

Strong Quarterly Performance

The company’s revenue growth in Q4 FY26 was backed by higher generation and addition of renewable capacity across key sites. Revenue rose to Rupees 3,094 crore from Rupees 2,666 crore a year ago, reflecting steady expansion in operations. EBITDA also improved to Rupees 2,944 crore compared to Rupees 2,453 crore in Q4 FY25, maintaining a robust margin profile of around 91 percent. Cash profit increased to Rupees 1,494 crore from Rupees 1,231 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Operational Growth Drives Margins

Operational efficiency remained a key driver during the quarter, with the company sustaining an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 91 percent. The performance was supported by strong plant load factors, improved execution capabilities, and deployment of advanced renewable technologies. Additionally, commissioning of projects in resource-rich locations such as Gujarat and Rajasthan contributed to higher energy output and revenue visibility.

Capacity Expansion And Project Execution

During FY26, Adani Green Energy added 5.1 GW of greenfield capacity, marking one of the highest annual additions globally. The company’s operational capacity expanded 35 percent year-on-year to 19.3 GW, strengthening its leadership in India’s renewable energy sector. The flagship Khavda project and battery energy storage deployments also progressed significantly, supporting long-term growth.

Full-Year Performance

For the full year FY26, revenue from power supply increased 22 percent to Rupees 11,602 crore, while EBITDA rose 23 percent to Rupees 10,865 crore. Cash profit grew 11 percent to Rupees 5,399 crore, reflecting sustained operational momentum and improved asset utilisation.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on limited disclosed figures and is not a full UFR analysis or investment advice.