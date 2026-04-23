Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results: Profit Rises To ₹722 Crore, Revenue Jumps To ₹7,443 Crore In March Quarter

Adani Energy Solutions reported strong Q4 results with revenue rising to ₹7,443 crore and profit at ₹722 crore. |

Mumbai: Adani Energy Solutions Limited reported solid growth in its Q4 results for FY26. The company’s total revenue from operations increased to Rs 7,443 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 6,374 crore in the same period last year.

This shows strong demand in its power transmission and distribution business.

Profit Sees Healthy Rise

The company’s net profit (after tax) stood at Rs 722.65 crore in Q4, slightly higher than Rs 713.66 crore reported a year ago.

This steady growth in profit indicates stable business performance despite rising costs.

Expenses Also Increased

Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 6,760 crore from Rs 5,411 crore last year.

Higher costs of power purchase, employee expenses, and finance costs contributed to this increase. This slightly impacted overall profit growth.

Full-Year Performance Strong

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported:

Revenue: Rs 27,588 crore (vs Rs 23,767 crore last year)

Net Profit: Rs 2,392 crore (vs Rs 921 crore last year)

This shows a strong yearly growth, especially in profits.

Business Segments Performance

The company earns from different segments like transmission, distribution, smart meters, and trading.

- Transmission and distribution remained the biggest contributors

- Smart meter business is growing fast and becoming important

These segments helped drive overall growth.

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Balance Sheet Remains Strong

The company’s total assets increased to Rs 92,834 crore as of March 2026, compared to Rs 73,960 crore last year.

This reflects expansion and investment in infrastructure.

What It Means for Investors

Overall, the company delivered strong revenue growth and stable profit in Q4. Rising expenses remain a concern, but long-term growth looks positive due to strong demand in the power sector.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.