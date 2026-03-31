Adani Energy Solutions Acquires 100% Stake In South Kalamb Power Transmission On March 30

Adani Energy Solutions has acquired 100 percent stake in South Kalamb Power Transmission Limited from PFC Consulting Limited through a Share Purchase Agreement executed on March 30, 2026. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Energy Solutions is expanding its transmission network footprint, securing a newly incorporated asset aimed at boosting power evacuation capacity and supporting future renewable integration.

Adani Energy Solutions has signed and completed a Share Purchase Agreement with PFC Consulting Limited to acquire 100 percent equity of South Kalamb Power Transmission Limited. The transaction was executed on March 30, 2026 at around 03:00 p.m. IST, giving the company full ownership and control.

The acquisition has been carried out through a cash consideration, with shares purchased at a face value of Rs 10 each. As noted in the annexure on page 3, the target entity has an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh, with no historical turnover reported.

South Kalamb Power Transmission operates in the electric utilities transmission segment. The acquisition is expected to enhance evacuation capability through upgrades in the 765/400 kV transformation network and downstream systems, ensuring reliable high-capacity power supply to Mumbai.

The company stated that the deal supports its strategy of pursuing both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. The asset is also positioned to support future renewable energy integration, including readiness for a 6 GW ±800 kV HVDC renewable injection.

The acquisition, which does not involve related party transactions or regulatory approvals, adds a strategic infrastructure asset to Adani Energy Solutions’ portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and disclosure. Forward-looking statements, if any, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially.