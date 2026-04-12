Adani Energy Solutions Hits Key Growth Milestone With 1 Crore Smart Meters, Stock Jumps Over 7% To ₹1,158 On Strong Q4 Performance

Strong Quarter Across Core Businesses. |

Mumbai: Adani Energy Solutions delivered a strong performance in Q4 FY26, showing solid growth across its transmission, distribution, and smart metering businesses. The company crossed a major milestone by installing over 1 crore smart meters, highlighting its fast expansion in the digital energy space.

HVDC Project Boosts Mumbai Power Capacity

The company commissioned its second High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) project in Mumbai. This project has increased the city’s power transmission capacity by 1,000 megawatts, helping meet rising electricity demand.

Additionally, after securing the South Kalamb substation project, the company’s total transmission network expanded to 27,949 circuit kilometers. System availability during the quarter stood at an impressive 99.77 percent, showing strong operational efficiency.

Improvement in Distribution Business

Adani Electricity Mumbai reported better performance in the distribution segment. Distribution losses reduced to 4.20 percent from 4.31 percent last year, indicating improved efficiency.

Power supply reliability remained extremely high at 99.997 percent. Electricity sales in Mumbai rose 4% to 2,508 million units. Meanwhile, at MPSEZ Utilities Ltd, unit sales jumped 46 percent to 368 million units, reflecting strong industrial demand.

Big Achievement in Smart Metering

The company achieved a significant milestone by installing more than 1 crore smart meters. Its current order book stands at 2.46 crore meters, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore.

There is still a huge opportunity in India, with around 10.3 crore smart meters yet to be installed, giving the company strong future growth potential.

Full-Year Performance Highlights

For FY26, the company’s transmission network increased from 26,696 to 27,949 circuit kilometers. Transformation capacity also rose to 1,23,175 MVA.

In Mumbai, power supply reliability remained extremely high at 99.998 percent, while customer complaints declined. Collection efficiency stayed above 100 percent, and digital payments increased to 85.5 percent.

Stock Performance

Following these strong results, the company’s stock rose sharply. On the BSE, shares gained Rs 78.75 or 7.30 percent to close at Rs 1,158.05, making it a stock to watch in the upcoming trading session.