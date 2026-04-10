Adani Green Energy Capacity Jumps 35% To 19.3 GW In FY26, Energy Sales Rise 34% To 37,567 Million Units

Adani Green Energy reported a strong FY26 with operational capacity rising 35 percent to 19.3 GW and energy sales up 34 percent. |

Mumbai: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) reported a sharp rise in its operational capacity in FY26. The company’s total capacity increased 35 percent year-on-year to 19.3 GW after adding 5.1 GW of new greenfield projects during the year.

This is much higher than the 3.3 GW added in FY25, showing faster expansion. With these additions, AGEL’s total operational capacity reached 19,294 MW.

Khavda Becomes Key Growth Hub

A large part of this growth came from Khavda in Gujarat, which has become a major renewable energy hub for the company.

During FY26, AGEL operationalised 3,412 MW of solar projects, including 2,974 MW in Khavda and 438 MW in Rajasthan. It also added 683 MW of wind power and 956 MW of hybrid power projects, all in Khavda.

In total, 4,613 MW of capacity was made operational in Khavda alone during the year, showing its importance in AGEL’s expansion plans.

Battery Storage and Energy Sales Rise

The company also added battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity of 1,376 MWh in Khavda. This is one of the largest such projects at a single location in the world.

Due to higher capacity, energy sales also grew strongly. AGEL sold 37,567 million units of power in FY26, which is a 34 percent increase compared to last year.

Good Plant Performance

AGEL’s projects continued to perform well. Solar plants had a capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 24.0 percent and availability of 99.2 percent. Wind projects reported CUF of 26.6 percent and availability of 95.6 percent. Hybrid projects performed the best with a CUF of 35.2 percent and availability of 98.5 percent.

New Joint Venture in UAE

The company also announced a new joint venture through its subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Middle East Ltd. It has partnered with Minerva Holding RSC Ltd to form a new entity that will develop renewable energy projects in India.

Minerva is backed by International Holding Company PJSC, a major listed company in the UAE.

Share Price Movement

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd ended at Rs 1,085.30 on the BSE, rising Rs 40.75 or 3.90 percent for the day, reflecting positive investor sentiment after the updates.