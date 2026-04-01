Adani Green Energy Adds 5,051 MW Capacity In FY26, Achieves Global Greenfield Expansion Record

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) added 5,051 megawatts of renewable energy capacity in FY 2025-26, taking its total operational portfolio to 19.3 gigawatts. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Green has delivered one of the fastest renewable expansions globally, underscoring India’s growing footprint in large-scale clean energy deployment.

AGEL added 5,051 megawatts of renewable energy capacity during FY26, marking the highest annual greenfield expansion globally outside China. This pushed its total operational portfolio to 19.3 gigawatts, reinforcing its leadership position in India’s renewable energy sector and signaling rapid execution capability at scale.

The capacity addition included 3,409 megawatts of solar, 686 megawatts of wind, and 956 megawatts of hybrid capacity. Together, these assets are expected to offset around 10 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, while the total portfolio contributes to a 36 million tonne annual carbon offset, reflecting strong environmental impact.

A significant portion of the new capacity came from the Khavda project in Gujarat, described on page 2 as the world’s largest renewable energy plant under development. The site spans 538 square kilometers and has already reached 9,413 megawatts installed capacity out of a planned 30 gigawatts by 2029, showcasing accelerated project execution.

The company also commissioned 1,376 megawatt hours of battery energy storage systems at Khavda, completed within eight months to support grid stability. Management indicated this milestone strengthens progress toward a long-term target of 50 gigawatts by 2030, aligning with India’s clean energy transition goals. AGEL’s FY26 performance highlights its ability to scale renewable infrastructure rapidly while advancing toward long-term capacity and sustainability targets.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official media release and does not include independent verification or external analysis.