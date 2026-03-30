Adani Green Operationalizes 951 MW Projects, Expands Total Capacity To 18,933.3 MW

Adani Green Energy Limited has operationalized 951 MW of renewable power projects across Rajasthan and Gujarat. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Green has added fresh capacity to its renewable portfolio, strengthening its position in India’s clean energy sector with new solar and hybrid projects going live.

The company has commissioned a total of 951 MW of renewable energy capacity through its stepdown subsidiaries. This includes 251 MW at Baiya in Rajasthan and 700 MW at Khavda in Gujarat, marking a significant addition to its operating portfolio.

Commercial operations for these projects commenced on March 30, 2026, after the company received the necessary clearances. The decision to operationalize the plants was taken late on March 29, 2026, at 9:58 p.m., enabling the immediate start of power generation.

With this addition, Adani Green’s total operational renewable generation capacity has reached 18,933.3 MW. The expanded base enhances the company’s scale in solar and hybrid energy generation, reinforcing its execution pipeline.

The commissioned capacity comprises multiple solar and hybrid projects executed through various subsidiaries, including installations ranging from 25 MW to 300 MW. These assets contribute to diversified capacity deployment across key renewable locations. The development underscores Adani Green’s continued focus on scaling renewable capacity through phased project commissioning across states.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or external sources.