 Adani Ports Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 21% To ₹3,043 Crore, Revenue Up 22% To ₹9,705 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Ports Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 21% To ₹3,043 Crore, Revenue Up 22% To ₹9,705 Crore

Adani Ports Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 21% To ₹3,043 Crore, Revenue Up 22% To ₹9,705 Crore

Adani Ports and SEZ reported robust Q3 FY26 with consolidated net profit rising 21 percent YoY to Rs 3,043 crore (from Rs 2,518 crore) and revenue surging 22 percent to Rs 9,705 crore (from Rs 7,964 crore). Strong growth came from domestic ports (15 percent revenue rise), logistics (62 percent jump to Rs 1,121 crore), marine services (doubled to Rs 773 crore), and international operations.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported strong financial performance for the December quarter (Q3 FY26), with consolidated net profit rising 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,043 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 2,518 crore in the same quarter last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing. Revenue for the quarter also saw a sharp increase of 22 per cent, reaching Rs 9,705 crore compared to Rs 7,964 crore in Q3 FY25, the company added in its filing.

India’s largest integrated transport utility benefited from solid growth across its core businesses, including ports, logistics, marine services and international operations. “As India’s largest and the world’s fastest-growing integrated transport utility, APSEZ has once again delivered a strong and resilient performance,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO. “Sustained momentum across our four business pillars, combined with the consolidation of NQXT, has enabled us to raise the upper end of our FY26 EBITDA guidance by a robust Rs 800 crore,” Gupta added.

Read Also
Adani Group Stocks Surge On India-US Trade Deal, Adani Enterprises Hits 10% Upper Circuit
article-image

In the domestic market, the company maintained a strong position with an all-India container market share of 45.8 per cent. Revenue from domestic ports rose 15 per cent, while EBITDA touched a lifetime high of Rs 4,877 crore. Asset-light services played a major role in boosting logistics revenue, which surged 62 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,121 crore. The company’s international freight network services also witnessed a sharp improvement in profitability. Marine services revenue nearly doubled to Rs 773 crore during the quarter, supported by ongoing vessel acquisitions.

The strong performance was also supported by improvements in credit ratings. Japan Credit Rating Agency assigned the company an “A-” rating with a stable outlook, which is a notch higher than India’s sovereign rating. Moody’s also revised its outlook on the company to “Stable” from “Negative” while reaffirming its Baa3 rating. On the sustainability front, Adani Ports became India’s first company in its sector and among a few globally to adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), underlining its focus on nature-positive infrastructure development.

FPJ Shorts
Step Into Mona Singh's New Mumbai Restaurant In Andheri; From Signature Cocktails To New Desi Offerings
Step Into Mona Singh's New Mumbai Restaurant In Andheri; From Signature Cocktails To New Desi Offerings
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy On Violence
The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy On Violence
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
India Slays Regional Rivals with 18% US Tariff Beating China, Pakistan and Bangladesh
India Slays Regional Rivals with 18% US Tariff Beating China, Pakistan and Bangladesh
MobiKwik Swings To ₹40.5 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹2,972 Crore
MobiKwik Swings To ₹40.5 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹2,972 Crore
Adani Ports Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 21% To ₹3,043 Crore, Revenue Up 22% To ₹9,705 Crore
Adani Ports Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 21% To ₹3,043 Crore, Revenue Up 22% To ₹9,705 Crore