 India-US Trade Deal To Boost Exports, Moody’s Warns Of Inflation Risk If India Cuts Russian Oil Imports
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia-US Trade Deal To Boost Exports, Moody’s Warns Of Inflation Risk If India Cuts Russian Oil Imports

India-US Trade Deal To Boost Exports, Moody’s Warns Of Inflation Risk If India Cuts Russian Oil Imports

Moody’s sees the India-US trade deal as export-positive, especially for labour-driven sectors. However, it warns that a sudden stop in Russian oil imports may tighten global supply, push up oil prices, trigger inflation, and strain global growth. A gradual shift in energy sources is advised for stability.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Moody’s sees the India-US trade deal as export-positive, especially for labour-driven sectors. | File Photo

New Delhi: The proposed trade deal between India and the US has created a positive buzz in markets and policy circles. According to Moody’s, lower US tariffs will benefit India’s gems, jewellery, textile, and labour-intensive sectors, making the deal credit positive. It will enhance India's exports and improve access to the US market, opening up new opportunities in technology, manufacturing, and defense.

Risks of Reducing Russian Oil Imports

Moody’s has issued a caution that if India significantly or suddenly cuts its oil imports from Russia, the move could tighten global oil supply. This would lead to higher crude prices, affecting not only India but also other oil-importing countries.

Read Also
'Not What Indians Expected': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Raises Concerns Over India-US Trade...
article-image

Higher oil prices mean more than just expensive petrol – it impacts transport, logistics, manufacturing, and the cost of daily essentials, ultimately pushing inflation up.

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Film Online?
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Film Online?
BJP's Dimple Mehta Elected Mayor Of Mira-Bhayandar Civic Body Amid Protests
BJP's Dimple Mehta Elected Mayor Of Mira-Bhayandar Civic Body Amid Protests
BSNL Recruitment 2026: Notification For 120 Senior Executive Trainee Posts Out At bsnl.co.in; Check Selection Process Here
BSNL Recruitment 2026: Notification For 120 Senior Executive Trainee Posts Out At bsnl.co.in; Check Selection Process Here
Pakistan Faces Isolation As No Cricket Board Backs PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Stance: Reports
Pakistan Faces Isolation As No Cricket Board Backs PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Stance: Reports

Global Economic Impact

As a major oil consumer, India’s shift away from Russia will not remain a domestic matter. It could disrupt global energy supply chains, intensify competition for oil among importers, and raise inflation globally, which could slow down economic growth.

Why Russian Oil Matters for India?

Russian oil has been a crucial support for India due to its low cost and easy logistics. If India is forced to buy from more expensive sources, the burden on the economy will increase significantly.

Read Also
FM Sitharaman & Minister Vaishnaw Hail Landmark India-US Trade Deal As Win-Win For Both Nations
article-image

Moody’s Suggests Gradual Shift

Moody’s recommends that India should diversify its energy supply gradually, rather than abruptly exiting Russian oil. Energy security and stable supply are key to India’s economic development, and any transition should be strategic and balanced.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMDC Steel Narrows Losses To ₹244 Crore In Q3 FY26, Marking 68% YoY Improvement
NMDC Steel Narrows Losses To ₹244 Crore In Q3 FY26, Marking 68% YoY Improvement
India-US Trade Deal To Boost Exports, Moody’s Warns Of Inflation Risk If India Cuts Russian Oil...
India-US Trade Deal To Boost Exports, Moody’s Warns Of Inflation Risk If India Cuts Russian Oil...
HFCL Standalone Profit Rises 28% YoY To ₹56.2 Crore In Q3 FY26 On Robust Operational Gains
HFCL Standalone Profit Rises 28% YoY To ₹56.2 Crore In Q3 FY26 On Robust Operational Gains
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop