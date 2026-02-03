 'Not What Indians Expected': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Raises Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the $500 billion India-US trade deal significant but disappointing, questioning how tariffs and trade barriers were reduced. She said India agreed to major concessions, including changes in oil imports and agricultural access, while benefits from the US side seemed limited. The deal was announced after talks between PM Modi and President Trump.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday, February 3, raised concerns over the trade deal signed between India and the United States, calling it significant but expressed disappointment over its terms. She said the manner in which tariffs and trade barriers were reduced was not what Indians expected. Her statements came as India and the United States agreed on a $500 billion-dollar trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent.

While speaking to news agency ANI, she raised questions on the way tariffs were brought down, "The way we have brought tariffs and trade barriers down to zero... we agree to buy Venezuelan oil, stop buying Iranian oil, stop buying Russian oil, the trade barriers on agricultural goods have been removed from our markets."

While the Sena UBT MP reiterated that the India-US trade agreement is important, she added that "what has come from Trump's side doesn't seem like a win-win situation at all." Meanwhile, the announcement of the trade deal was made by US President Trump on Monday after a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A late night tweet also came from PM Modi thanking Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for the announcement.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation."

What are the Key Takeaways from India-US deal?

US President claimed that the Prime Minister agreed to “stop buying Russian Oil”, and to buy much more from the United States.

He added that PM Modi also committed to "buy American" at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 billion dollars of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products.

Moreover, Trump claimed India will reduce tariffs and non-tariff Barriers against the United States.

The US President claimed that the deal would help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Piyush Goyal Likely To Address Parliament Today

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the India-US trade agreement, sources as reported by PTI. The sources added the minister is returning to Delhi from Mumbai to make the statement.

