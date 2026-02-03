 Mumbai Tragedy: 1 Dead, Another Injured While Cleaning Drain Near Mega Mall In Oshiwara
Mumbai Tragedy: 1 Dead, Another Injured While Cleaning Drain Near Mega Mall In Oshiwara

A routine drain-cleaning operation in Goregaon, Mumbai, turned fatal after two labourers suffocated inside a deep drainage line near Mega Mall. Salil Razak Gazi (27) was declared dead on arrival at hospital, while Sahil Noor Islam (30) sustained minor injuries and was later discharged. Toxic gases in the confined drain are suspected to have caused the incident.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: A routine drain-cleaning operation turned fatal in the early hours of Tuesday after a labourer reportedly suffocated to death inside a deep drainage line near Mega Mall in Oshiwara. Meanwhile, another worker sustained minor injuries and was later discharged from the hospital.

Tthe incident occurred when the two men, identified as Salil Razak Gazi (27) and Sahil Noor Islam (30), entered a narrow, deep drain as part of a cleaning operation, reported The Times of India. While working inside the pipe, both reportedly began experiencing severe breathing difficulties, prompting panic at the site.

The company workers present at the site immediately alerted emergency services and attempted a rescue using ropes. By the time personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived, one of the workers had already been pulled out. Fire brigade officials then carried out a rescue operation to retrieve the second labourer from inside the drain.

Both men were rushed to Trauma Care Hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared Salil Razak Gazi dead on arrival. Sahil Noor Islam, who suffered comparatively minor injuries, was treated and later discharged after his condition stabilised.

Officials told TOI, that the drain was approximately 25 to 30 feet in length and around six feet wide. The confined space and suspected presence of toxic gases are believed to have caused the suffocation, though the exact cause will be confirmed after further investigation.

The rescue operation involved coordinated efforts from multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, and ambulance services. Senior fire officials said that such incidents highlight the risks involved in manual cleaning of drains and sewers, particularly in confined spaces without adequate safety measures.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of sanitation workers and the continued practice of hazardous manual cleaning operations in the city and measure taken in order to curb the problem.

