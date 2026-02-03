 HFCL Standalone Profit Rises 28% YoY To ₹56.2 Crore In Q3 FY26 On Robust Operational Gains
HFCL Limited reported a 28 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 56.2 crore in Q3 FY26, driven by operational recovery. Revenue from operations stood at Rupees 1,223.9 crore, up 27.3 percent from Rupees 960.9 crore in Q3 FY25. Compared to the Rupees 61.4 crore net profit in Q2, the company’s profit trend shows resilience despite sequential moderation.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, HFCL delivered a solid topline performance with revenue rising to Rupees 1,223.9 crore, up from Rupees 1,003.1 crore in Q2 and Rupees 960.9 crore in Q3 last year. Net profit rose to Rupees 56.2 crore from Rupees 43.9 crore a year ago, reflecting a 28 percent YoY increase. However, the figure marked a slight sequential dip from Rupees 61.4 crore in Q2. Higher material costs and employee-related expenses, including Rupees 8.46 crore from labour code impact, influenced the margin trajectory.

Sequential growth moderates amid rising costs

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total income rose 21.7 percent while total expenses surged 24.9 percent, leading to a sequential decline in profit. Notably, cost of materials consumed increased from Rupees 358.6 crore in Q2 to Rupees 470 crore in Q3. The company also absorbed a Rupees 8.46 crore one-time employee cost adjustment linked to labour code provisions. Depreciation rose marginally to Rupees 36.9 crore. Despite this, HFCL maintained profitability with disciplined cost control and robust project execution.

Nine-month performance and outlook

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, HFCL posted Rupees 3,016 crore in revenue, nearly flat compared to Rupees 3,038 crore in the same period last year. However, cumulative net profit fell sharply to Rupees 75.3 crore from Rupees 267.3 crore, largely due to base effect and higher input costs earlier in the year. With a stable order book and recent capital infusion, HFCL appears positioned to sustain its core telecom business momentum in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by HFCL Limited. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.    

HFCL Standalone Profit Rises 28% YoY To ₹56.2 Crore In Q3 FY26 On Robust Operational Gains
