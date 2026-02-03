 Stock Markets Cheer India–US Trade Deal, Sensex & Nifty Jump Over 2.5%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Markets Cheer India–US Trade Deal, Sensex & Nifty Jump Over 2.5%

Stock Markets Cheer India–US Trade Deal, Sensex & Nifty Jump Over 2.5%

Indian stock markets surged over 2.5 percent after India and the US agreed to cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent. Export sectors led gains, with Adani Ports and financial stocks rising sharply amid strong global market support.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Indian stock markets surged over 2.5 percent after India and the US agreed to cut tariffs. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on Tuesday after India and the United States announced a major trade deal. Under the agreement, the US will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent from 25 percent. This boosted investor confidence and led to heavy buying across sectors.

The BSE Sensex closed at 83,739, rising 2,073 points or 2.54 percent. During the day, it touched a high of 85,872, gaining more than 5 percent at one point.

The NSE Nifty ended at 25,728, up 639 points or 2.55 percent. It also hit an intraday high of 26,341, jumping nearly 5 percent.

What the trade deal means?

FPJ Shorts
BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil Appointed Deputy Mayor | VIDEO
BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil Appointed Deputy Mayor | VIDEO
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend Week 4: Who Might Get Eliminated After Sonali Raut?
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend Week 4: Who Might Get Eliminated After Sonali Raut?
'They Questioned My Salary': Indian AI Startup Founder Dhananjay Yadav’s US Visa Rejected Despite Investor Invite
'They Questioned My Salary': Indian AI Startup Founder Dhananjay Yadav’s US Visa Rejected Despite Investor Invite
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 6 Opposition MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers Towards Speaker's Chair During Budget Session 2026
High Voltage Drama In Lok Sabha: 6 Opposition MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers Towards Speaker's Chair During Budget Session 2026

The trade deal was confirmed by US President Donald Trump after a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The reduction in tariffs makes Indian exports cheaper and more competitive in the US market. This is expected to benefit export-focused sectors like textiles, gems and jewellery, seafood, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Read Also
Tata Realty Narrows Loss To ₹19.72 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 17% QoQ To ₹33.72 Crore
article-image

Top stock movers

Among the Sensex stocks, Adani Ports was the biggest gainer, rising over 9 percent. Other strong performers included Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, and InterGlobe Aviation.

Only two stocks ended lower-Tech Mahindra and Bharat Electronics.

Export-related stocks saw strong buying, especially in textiles, leather, jewellery, seafood and specialty chemicals, as investors expect higher overseas demand.

Read Also
Adani Group Stocks Surge On India-US Trade Deal, Adani Enterprises Hits 10% Upper Circuit
article-image

Expert view

Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments said the rally was driven by the trade deal and a stronger rupee. He added that lower US tariffs improve India’s position among emerging markets and increase the growth outlook for export-oriented companies.

Global markets supportive

Asian markets also ended higher. South Korea’s Kospi jumped nearly 7 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei, China’s Shanghai index, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed in the green. European markets were also trading higher.

US markets had ended higher on Monday, adding to positive global sentiment.

Read Also
Adani Ports Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 21% To ₹3,043 Crore, Revenue Up 22% To ₹9,705 Crore
article-image

FII and oil update

On Monday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,832 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,446 crore.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil fell 0.65 percent to $65.87 per barrel, which is positive for India as lower oil prices help control inflation and improve the trade balance.

Overall, the India–US trade deal acted as a strong trigger for markets, pushing indices to record levels and improving investor confidence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Markets Cheer India–US Trade Deal, Sensex & Nifty Jump Over 2.5%
Stock Markets Cheer India–US Trade Deal, Sensex & Nifty Jump Over 2.5%
NMDC Steel Narrows Losses To ₹244 Crore In Q3 FY26, Marking 68% YoY Improvement
NMDC Steel Narrows Losses To ₹244 Crore In Q3 FY26, Marking 68% YoY Improvement
India-US Trade Deal To Boost Exports, Moody’s Warns Of Inflation Risk If India Cuts Russian Oil...
India-US Trade Deal To Boost Exports, Moody’s Warns Of Inflation Risk If India Cuts Russian Oil...
HFCL Standalone Profit Rises 28% YoY To ₹56.2 Crore In Q3 FY26 On Robust Operational Gains
HFCL Standalone Profit Rises 28% YoY To ₹56.2 Crore In Q3 FY26 On Robust Operational Gains
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains