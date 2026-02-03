 Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Adani Enterprises reported a staggering 2,404 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rupees 5,726.57 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), aided by a one-time exceptional gain. Revenue from operations grew 8.6 percent YoY to Rupees 24,819.59 crore. The quarterly trajectory reflects exceptional monetization-led performance momentum.

Mumbai: The Gautam Adani-led company’s net profit in Q3 FY26 surged dramatically from Rupees 228.64 crore a year ago to Rupees 5,726.57 crore, largely on account of Rupees 5,632 crore exceptional gain from divestment of its remaining stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 24,819.59 crore in Q3 from Rupees 21,248.51 crore in Q2 and Rupees 22,848.42 crore in Q3 FY25, showing healthy sequential and annual growth in core operations.

Sequential Growth Accelerates

Total income rose 16.6 percent QoQ to Rupees 25,475.44 crore, while expenses increased 15 percent to Rupees 24,175.60 crore, supporting a steady margin expansion. Finance cost held flat at Rupees 1,758.13 crore, while depreciation was Rupees 1,371.59 crore. Profit before exceptional items stood at Rupees 1,299.84 crore versus Rupees 814.35 crore in Q2. The basic earnings per share improved from Rupees 26.58 in Q2 to Rupees 46.78 in Q3, reflecting robust earnings visibility.

Nine-Month Performance Strengthens

For the nine months ended December 2025 (9M FY26), Adani Enterprises posted a net profit of Rupees 10,117.48 crore, more than doubling from Rupees 3,990.09 crore a year earlier. However, revenue from operations declined slightly to Rupees 68,029.30 crore from Rupees 70,928.89 crore in 9M FY25, primarily due to lower trading volumes in Integrated Resource Management. The company continues to emphasize its diversified infrastructure and energy platforms for sustained growth.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Adani Enterprises. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.   

