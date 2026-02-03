Adani Defence & Aerospace Partners Leonardo To Build Integrated Helicopter Manufacturing Ecosystem In India | VIDEO

Adani Defence & Aerospace signs an MoU with Leonardo to establish a fully integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem to meet India’s military requirements | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 03: Adani Defence & Aerospace is set to establish a fully integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India in collaboration with Italian aerospace defence and security group Leonardo. The partnership aims to develop, manufacture and sustain a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem to address the increasing demand and military requirements in India.

Earlier aerospace partnership

The development comes a week after the defence and aerospace arm of Adani Enterprises Ltd signed a partnership with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer to develop an integrated regional transport aircraft ecosystem in India. The collaboration includes manufacturing, supply chain, aftermarket services and pilot training, along with India’s first final assembly line.

MoU signed in Delhi

On Tuesday, Adani Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Leonardo in Delhi to establish a fully integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India, addressing surging military demands and propelling the nation towards self-reliance in helicopter production.

The partnership will initially target Indian armed forces’ requirements, particularly for Leonardo’s advanced AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopters.

Scope of collaboration

The collaboration fuses Leonardo’s helicopter design and engineering prowess with Adani Defence’s end-to-end defence and aerospace expertise to deliver phased indigenisation, robust maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training.

Both the companies highlighted the potential to extend the partnership to civil domestic demands, with dedicated localised industrial activities and international supply chain integration. They claimed that the ecosystem will create thousands of high-skill jobs in engineering, manufacturing, logistics and sustainment services.

Focus on upcoming acquisitions

The signing of the MoU was carried out in the presence of Defence Secretary RK Singh, as well as Additional Defence Secretary and DG (Acquisition) A Anbarasu. The collaboration will be targeting the upcoming major acquisition of light helicopters by the Indian armed forces.

#WATCH | Delhi | Adani Defence & Aerospace and Leonardo announce strategic collaboration, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh says," This MoU between Adani Defence and Leonardo in creating a rotary wing fleet ecosystem country marks the coming together of two entities. This MoU… pic.twitter.com/RBVzxZOyL0 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: Adani Defence & Aerospace and Italian aerospace giant Leonardo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi to establish an integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India. https://t.co/N6yqBgztLE pic.twitter.com/o6w2eJGeNc — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

Adani Defence leadership speaks

Adani Defence & Aerospace director Jeet Adani said, “We are very committed to being an integral part of the aviation ecosystem in India across the military and civil side. Merging global excellence with our industrial momentum, we will drive enduring value, high-skill employment, and alignment with Aatmanirbhar Bharat to position India as a global aerospace powerhouse.”

Adani Defence & Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi said, “With the Indian Armed Forces projecting demand for over 1,000 helicopters in the coming decade, this partnership realises our vision for sovereign manufacturing. It will accelerate indigenisation, strengthen supply chains, and establish India as a world-class production base.”

Leonardo’s perspective

Leonardo Helicopters’ managing director Gian Piero Cutillo said, “We’re extremely pleased to join forces with Adani to provide our contribution to India’s vision for an even stronger and growing role of their rotorcraft industry, and to enable the country to access the level of modern technology and operational capability it deserves. We look forward to making progress in this endeavour, leveraging our complementary expertise to deliver the best solutions.”

