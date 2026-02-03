 Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSaregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop

Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop

Saregama posted a 17 percent YoY rise in Q3 FY26 profit to Rs 51.2 crore, despite a 46 percent QoQ revenue decline to Rs 260.4 crore. Music led performance while event revenues normalized. Strong margins and strategic content acquisitions supported quarterly profitability amid lower topline.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Saregama posted a 17 percent YoY rise in Q3 FY26 profit to Rs 51.2 crore. |

Mumbai: Saregama India Ltd. reported a 16.9 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.2 crore for Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations grew 13.2 percent YoY to Rs 260.4 crore. However, revenue declined 46.1 percent sequentially from Rs 483.4 crore in Q2. The company’s quarterly margin strength and earnings stability reflect strategic resilience amid cyclical shifts.

Revenue up YoY, slips QoQ

Saregama posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 260.4 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 230.0 crore in Q3 FY25, but sharply down from Rs 483.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Net profit rose to Rs 51.2 crore, up from Rs 43.8 crore YoY, though lower than Rs 62.3 crore in the previous quarter. This fluctuation was primarily due to a spike in event revenues in Q2 that normalized this quarter.

Read Also
Hyundai Motor India Q3 Profit Rises 6.35% To ₹1,234 Crore On Strong Exports & Festive Demand
article-image

Sequential moderation follows festive Q2 high

FPJ Shorts
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy On Violence
The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy On Violence
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop

Quarterly expenses dropped to Rs 191.3 crore from Rs 414.7 crore in Q2, reflecting the tapering of event-related costs. Operational costs stood at Rs 80.1 crore versus Rs 311.8 crore in Q2. Depreciation rose slightly to Rs 21.4 crore. EBITDA, approximated at Rs 90.2 crore (PBT + depreciation), moderated 9.5 percent QoQ. Exceptional loss of Rs 6.98 crore was recorded due to revised labour code impacts.

Read Also
Indus Towers Q3 FY26 Net Profit Plunges 55.6% To ₹1,776 Crore Amid AGR Relief Boost For Vodafone...
article-image

9M Snapshot: Profitable but down YoY

For 9M FY26, Saregama reported total revenue of Rs 697.2 crore and net profit of Rs 131.6 crore, down 40.5 percent and 35.5 percent YoY respectively. The decline is primarily due to a high revenue base in FY25, bolstered by elevated content licensing. However, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 4.5/share and maintained a healthy balance sheet with Rs 2,285 crore in assets.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Saregama India Ltd.’s unaudited consolidated financial results for Q3 FY26. All financial data is sourced from official filings and may be subject to audit revisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
India Slays Regional Rivals with 18% US Tariff Beating China, Pakistan and Bangladesh
India Slays Regional Rivals with 18% US Tariff Beating China, Pakistan and Bangladesh
MobiKwik Swings To ₹40.5 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹2,972 Crore
MobiKwik Swings To ₹40.5 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹2,972 Crore
Adani Ports Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 21% To ₹3,043 Crore, Revenue Up 22% To ₹9,705 Crore
Adani Ports Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 21% To ₹3,043 Crore, Revenue Up 22% To ₹9,705 Crore