Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop

Saregama posted a 17 percent YoY rise in Q3 FY26 profit to Rs 51.2 crore. |

Mumbai: Saregama India Ltd. reported a 16.9 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.2 crore for Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations grew 13.2 percent YoY to Rs 260.4 crore. However, revenue declined 46.1 percent sequentially from Rs 483.4 crore in Q2. The company’s quarterly margin strength and earnings stability reflect strategic resilience amid cyclical shifts.

Saregama Q3 FY26: Revenue Up 13% QoQ to ₹2,604M, 46% EBITDA Margin 🎵📊 | MCap 6,340.54 Cr



• Q3 FY26 revenue: ₹2,604 million, up 13% QoQ

• Music Licensing and Artiste Management segment: ₹2,038 million, up 23% QoQ and 29% YoY

• Adjusted EBITDA: ₹1,210 million with margin… pic.twitter.com/LSqHKIoNkz — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) February 3, 2026

Revenue up YoY, slips QoQ

Saregama posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 260.4 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 230.0 crore in Q3 FY25, but sharply down from Rs 483.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Net profit rose to Rs 51.2 crore, up from Rs 43.8 crore YoY, though lower than Rs 62.3 crore in the previous quarter. This fluctuation was primarily due to a spike in event revenues in Q2 that normalized this quarter.

Sequential moderation follows festive Q2 high

Quarterly expenses dropped to Rs 191.3 crore from Rs 414.7 crore in Q2, reflecting the tapering of event-related costs. Operational costs stood at Rs 80.1 crore versus Rs 311.8 crore in Q2. Depreciation rose slightly to Rs 21.4 crore. EBITDA, approximated at Rs 90.2 crore (PBT + depreciation), moderated 9.5 percent QoQ. Exceptional loss of Rs 6.98 crore was recorded due to revised labour code impacts.

9M Snapshot: Profitable but down YoY

For 9M FY26, Saregama reported total revenue of Rs 697.2 crore and net profit of Rs 131.6 crore, down 40.5 percent and 35.5 percent YoY respectively. The decline is primarily due to a high revenue base in FY25, bolstered by elevated content licensing. However, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 4.5/share and maintained a healthy balance sheet with Rs 2,285 crore in assets.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Saregama India Ltd.’s unaudited consolidated financial results for Q3 FY26. All financial data is sourced from official filings and may be subject to audit revisions.