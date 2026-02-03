 Hyundai Motor India Q3 Profit Rises 6.35% To ₹1,234 Crore On Strong Exports & Festive Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHyundai Motor India Q3 Profit Rises 6.35% To ₹1,234 Crore On Strong Exports & Festive Demand

Hyundai Motor India Q3 Profit Rises 6.35% To ₹1,234 Crore On Strong Exports & Festive Demand

Hyundai Motor India reported a 6.35 percent increase in Q3 FY26 consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,234.4 crore from Rs 1,160.74 crore a year ago, driven by robust exports (up 21.1 percent to 48,888 units) and festive season demand aided by GST 2.0. Total revenue grew to Rs 17,973 crore, while total sales rose 4.8 percent to 1,95,436 units. The company noted a healthy EBITDA margin expansion.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday reported a 6.35 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,234.4 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, riding on exports along with GST 2.0 and festive demand propelling sales in the domestic market. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,160.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 17,973.49 crore as against Rs 16,647.99 crore in the year-ago period. GST 2.0 and festive tailwinds supported domestic demand, wholesale volume was up 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, coupled with robust retail volumes, the company said. In the third quarter, total sales were at 1,95,436 units as against 1,86,408 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 4.8 per cent.

Domestic sales were flat at 1,46,548 units as compared to 1,46,022 units in the same quarter last fiscal, while exports jumped by 21.1 per cent at 48,888 units as against 40,386 units in the year-ago period. Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 16,551.11 crore as compared to Rs 15,329.73 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said. HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said, "The third quarter performance underscores our resilience and strong execution of 'Quality of Growth' strategy, marked by healthy growth in volumes, revenue and profitability."

Read Also
Skoda To Launch Electric Car In India, Expand SUV Lineup & Exports To Europe Post India-EU FTA
article-image

On a year-to-date basis, he said EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8 per cent as against 12.5 per cent last year, supported by efforts towards improving sales mix and prudent cost control measures, he added. On the outlook, Garg said, "As we move ahead, the robust January 2026 sales number gives us great momentum towards a healthy 2026." In an earnings conference call, he said the company is also in alignment with industry body SIAM's 5-6 per cent growth forecast for FY26.

FPJ Shorts
Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh At His Jiaganj Home In West Bengal Post Retirement Announcement, Spotted Flying Kite From Terrace—VIDEO
Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh At His Jiaganj Home In West Bengal Post Retirement Announcement, Spotted Flying Kite From Terrace—VIDEO
Assam To Receive ₹50,000 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Transfers See Substantial Rise
Assam To Receive ₹50,000 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Transfers See Substantial Rise
Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For Panchayat Polls
Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For Panchayat Polls
Government Closely Monitoring Rupee Below 90 Against Dollar, May Intervene If Depreciation Becomes Uncomfortable
Government Closely Monitoring Rupee Below 90 Against Dollar, May Intervene If Depreciation Becomes Uncomfortable

He said the company's SUVs, specially in the compact segment, continue to maintain growth momentum witnessed after GST rate cuts in September last year, although the hatchbacks have also seen growth. When asked about the impact of rising commodity prices, HMIL Head - Investor Relations, Hariharan KS, said the company has already undertaken a price increase in January, mainly on the Venue model. "Going forward again, we will be continuously monitoring this commodity trend, because we are in times of huge volatility in all these precious metals and commodities," he added.

On the impact of EU FTA, he said it will be positive for HMIL but as details of the trade deal are still awaited, the company will decide further steps, including the possibility of exporting to Europe from India.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyundai Motor India Q3 Profit Rises 6.35% To ₹1,234 Crore On Strong Exports & Festive Demand
Hyundai Motor India Q3 Profit Rises 6.35% To ₹1,234 Crore On Strong Exports & Festive Demand
Assam To Receive ₹50,000 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Transfers See Substantial...
Assam To Receive ₹50,000 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Transfers See Substantial...
Government Closely Monitoring Rupee Below 90 Against Dollar, May Intervene If Depreciation Becomes...
Government Closely Monitoring Rupee Below 90 Against Dollar, May Intervene If Depreciation Becomes...
Godrej Properties Sells Over ₹2,000 Crore Worth Of Homes In First Phase Of Luxury Project At Worli
Godrej Properties Sells Over ₹2,000 Crore Worth Of Homes In First Phase Of Luxury Project At Worli
Government Plans Further Stake Sale In LIC Via FPO In FY27, Aims To Meet 10% Public Shareholding...
Government Plans Further Stake Sale In LIC Via FPO In FY27, Aims To Meet 10% Public Shareholding...