Hyundai Motor India Q3 Profit Rises 6.35% To ₹1,234 Crore On Strong Exports & Festive Demand

File Image |

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday reported a 6.35 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,234.4 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, riding on exports along with GST 2.0 and festive demand propelling sales in the domestic market. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,160.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd Q3 FY26 Results:-#hyundai



Revenue 17973.49 Cr vs 16647.99 Cr

(+7.96% YoY┃+2.94% QoQ)



PAT 1234.40 Cr vs 1160.73 Cr

(+6.35% YoY┃-21.49% QoQ) pic.twitter.com/UYTVimDiJ9 — The Cloaked Gaze 👀 (@gaze_observer) February 2, 2026

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 17,973.49 crore as against Rs 16,647.99 crore in the year-ago period. GST 2.0 and festive tailwinds supported domestic demand, wholesale volume was up 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, coupled with robust retail volumes, the company said. In the third quarter, total sales were at 1,95,436 units as against 1,86,408 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 4.8 per cent.

Domestic sales were flat at 1,46,548 units as compared to 1,46,022 units in the same quarter last fiscal, while exports jumped by 21.1 per cent at 48,888 units as against 40,386 units in the year-ago period. Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 16,551.11 crore as compared to Rs 15,329.73 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said. HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said, "The third quarter performance underscores our resilience and strong execution of 'Quality of Growth' strategy, marked by healthy growth in volumes, revenue and profitability."

On a year-to-date basis, he said EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8 per cent as against 12.5 per cent last year, supported by efforts towards improving sales mix and prudent cost control measures, he added. On the outlook, Garg said, "As we move ahead, the robust January 2026 sales number gives us great momentum towards a healthy 2026." In an earnings conference call, he said the company is also in alignment with industry body SIAM's 5-6 per cent growth forecast for FY26.

He said the company's SUVs, specially in the compact segment, continue to maintain growth momentum witnessed after GST rate cuts in September last year, although the hatchbacks have also seen growth. When asked about the impact of rising commodity prices, HMIL Head - Investor Relations, Hariharan KS, said the company has already undertaken a price increase in January, mainly on the Venue model. "Going forward again, we will be continuously monitoring this commodity trend, because we are in times of huge volatility in all these precious metals and commodities," he added.

On the impact of EU FTA, he said it will be positive for HMIL but as details of the trade deal are still awaited, the company will decide further steps, including the possibility of exporting to Europe from India.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.