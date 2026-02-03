 Indus Towers Q3 FY26 Net Profit Plunges 55.6% To ₹1,776 Crore Amid AGR Relief Boost For Vodafone Idea
Indus Towers reported a 55.6 percent YoY drop in net profit to Rs 1,776 crore for Q3FY26 (Dec 2025 quarter), with EBITDA down 35.6 percent to Rs 4,509 crore despite revenue rising 7.9 percent to Rs 8,146 crore. The company highlighted robust colocation growth, AI-driven efficiencies, and a positive outlook from government AGR relief to major customer Vodafone Idea, aiding financial stability.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
New Delhi: Indus Towers on Monday saw its net profit tank 55.6 per cent to Rs 1,776 crore for the December quarter, but said recent government measures on AGR dues of a major customer are expected to aid the firm's financial stability and also "bode well" for its own prospects.

The consolidated revenue for the just-ended quarter (Q3FY26) was Rs 8,146 crore, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year. The consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 4,509 crore, down 35.6 per cent year-on-year, representing a margin of 55.3 per cent. Indus Towers' net profit more than halved year-on-year to Rs 1,776 crore for the December 2025 quarter, it said in a statement.

Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers, said: "Our performance this quarter remained robust, supported by an increase in colocations and sustained improvements in profitability". The company continued to advance the integration of digital technologies, automation, and AI-driven capabilities throughout our operations, resulting in improved asset visibility, enhanced operational control, and greater execution speed, he said.

"The recent government measures on AGR dues of a major customer are expected to aid its financial stability, which bodes well for us. With our commitment to operational excellence, prudent investments, and a customer-focused approach, we remain focused on garnering a larger share of our customers' rollouts," Indus Towers said without naming the company.

It is pertinent to mention here that debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) got a critical lifeline recently when, based on apex court order - the government decided to freeze the AGR liability of the telco at Rs 87,695 crore, which will also be reassessed, and approved a five-year moratorium on payments. Last week, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said that the Supreme Court judgment on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liabilities of telecom operator Vodafone Idea has been a 'decisive turning point', enabling the company to look beyond survival, with focus on sustainable growth.

Indus Towers is a provider of passive telecom infrastructure, and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. It has a portfolio of 259,622 telecom towers with presence in all 22 telecom circles. In the latest earning statement of Indus Towers, Sah also said preparations for expansion into Africa progressed further with a focus on expediting execution. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

