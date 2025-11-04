 Bharti Airtel Approves Acquisition Of 5% Additional Stake In Telecom Infrastructure Subsidiary Indus Towers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharti Airtel Approves Acquisition Of 5% Additional Stake In Telecom Infrastructure Subsidiary Indus Towers

Bharti Airtel Approves Acquisition Of 5% Additional Stake In Telecom Infrastructure Subsidiary Indus Towers

Bharti Airtel holds a 51.03 per cent stake in Indus Towers as of September 30. However, the company, in a filing, said that "acquisition doesn't fall within related party transaction(s)".

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday said its board has approved the acquisition of a 5 per cent additional stake in its telecom infrastructure subsidiary Indus Towers.Bharti Airtel holds a 51.03 per cent stake in Indus Towers as of September 30.However, the company, in a filing, said that "acquisition doesn't fall within related party transaction(s)".

"A Special Committee of Directors...has granted an enabling approval for acquisition of up to 5 per cent additional stake in Indus Towers Limited, a subsidiary company, in one or more tranches over a period of time," Airtel said in the filing.Based on Indus Tower's Monday closing price of Rs 382.70 on BSE, the 5 per cent stake is worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

Read Also
Bharti Airtel Q2 Profit Doubles To ₹8,651 Crore; Revenue Rises 25% To ₹52,145 Crore
article-image

Airtel said that the acquisition will be subject to prevailing market conditions, including liquidity and price considerations, as well as compliance with applicable laws.Public shareholders, including mutual funds, Life Insurance Corporation of India, held a 48.93 per cent stake in Indus Towers as on September 30.

In December 2024, Vodafone sold its 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers for around Rs 2,800 crore and exited from the company.Indus Towers shares closed at Rs 382.7 per share on Monday. 

FPJ Shorts
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Opens Stray Vacancy Round Registration Today; Apply By November 9 At mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Opens Stray Vacancy Round Registration Today; Apply By November 9 At mcc.nic.in
Maharashtra: Resident Doctors Suspend Non-Emergency Services Over Satara Doctor's Suicide Case
Maharashtra: Resident Doctors Suspend Non-Emergency Services Over Satara Doctor's Suicide Case
US Woman Gets Kicked Out Of Gym For Calling Out 'Man Disguised As Lady' Staring At Her In Female Locker Room While She Was NAKED | WATCH
US Woman Gets Kicked Out Of Gym For Calling Out 'Man Disguised As Lady' Staring At Her In Female Locker Room While She Was NAKED | WATCH
Aerospace & Ambition: India Invests ₹65,400 Crore To Develop & Produce Fighter Jet Engines
Aerospace & Ambition: India Invests ₹65,400 Crore To Develop & Produce Fighter Jet Engines

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aerospace & Ambition: India Invests ₹65,400 Crore To Develop & Produce Fighter Jet Engines

Aerospace & Ambition: India Invests ₹65,400 Crore To Develop & Produce Fighter Jet Engines

Rupee Rebounds From Record Low Level, Gains 21 Paise To 88.56 Against US Dollar, Buoyed By Lower...

Rupee Rebounds From Record Low Level, Gains 21 Paise To 88.56 Against US Dollar, Buoyed By Lower...

Groww Garners ₹2,984 Crore From Anchor Investors, Including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority &...

Groww Garners ₹2,984 Crore From Anchor Investors, Including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority &...

Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues, Lacking Strong Domestic Triggers

Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues, Lacking Strong Domestic Triggers

Bharti Airtel Approves Acquisition Of 5% Additional Stake In Telecom Infrastructure Subsidiary Indus...

Bharti Airtel Approves Acquisition Of 5% Additional Stake In Telecom Infrastructure Subsidiary Indus...