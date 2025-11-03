Bharti Airtel Q2 Profit Doubles To ₹8,651 Crore; Revenue Rises 25% To ₹52,145 Crore

Bharti Airtel’s Q2 profit doubled to Rs 8,651 crore. |

New Delhi: New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday reported an 89 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated Q2 net profit to Rs 6,792 crore, up from Rs 3,593 crore in the same period last year. The PAT is attributable to the company’s shareholders.

Revenue and Operational Performance

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 52,145 crore, marking a 26 percent increase from Rs 41,473 crore in Q2FY25. The company’s EBITDA grew 36 percent YoY to Rs 29,919 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 57.4 percent. EBITDA after leases (EBITDAaL) rose 42 percent YoY to Rs 26,600 crore, while the EBITDAaL margin expanded to 51 percent.

ARPU and Customer Base

Airtel’s mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) climbed to Rs 256 from Rs 233 in the previous year, reflecting continued strength in premium customer segments. The company’s total customer base reached 624 million across 15 countries.

India Business

Airtel India’s customer base stood at 450 million at the end of September. Domestic revenue rose 22.6 percent YoY to Rs 38,690 crore, while EBITDA increased 34.2 percent to Rs 23,204 crore, maintaining a robust margin of 60 percent. The company’s capex for the quarter was Rs 9,643 crore.

Africa Business

Airtel Africa reported a customer base of 174 million. Revenue in constant currency grew 24.2 percent YoY, while the EBITDA margin improved to 48.8 percent and EBIT margin to 32.3 percent. Capex for the quarter stood at Rs 1,719 crore.

Network Expansion and New Partnerships

During the quarter, Airtel added 2,479 towers and 20,841 mobile broadband base stations, expanding fiber rollout by 44,104 km. Its Homes business grew 30.2 percent YoY, adding 951,000 new customers.

Airtel also partnered with Perplexity AI, offering a 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription free to all Mobile, Homes, and Digital TV users, enhancing value through AI-powered search and discovery tools.