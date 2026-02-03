 Zydus Wellness Net Profit Rises 2.5% YoY To ₹121 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 53% Amid Strong Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZydus Wellness Net Profit Rises 2.5% YoY To ₹121 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 53% Amid Strong Demand

Zydus Wellness Net Profit Rises 2.5% YoY To ₹121 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 53% Amid Strong Demand

Zydus Wellness reported a 2.5 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 121 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations surged 53 percent to Rupees 1,526 crore. Compared to a net profit of Rupees 76 crore in Q2 and Rupees 118 crore in Q3 FY25, the company’s growth trajectory reflects steady improvement despite marginal revenue moderation from Q2 levels.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Zydus Wellness clocked standalone revenue of Rupees 1,526 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rupees 997 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a sharp 53 percent YoY jump. Net profit edged up to Rupees 121 crore versus Rupees 118 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue softened slightly from Rupees 1,560 crore in Q2 FY26, but profit rose from Rupees 76 crore, signaling margin recovery. The performance was driven by product rationalization, expanded distribution, and seasonal tailwinds.

Sequential Growth Builds Despite Expense Uptick

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Zydus posted a 59 percent rise in net profit, aided by lower exceptional items and improved operational efficiency. Total expenses increased 3.3 percent to Rupees 1,413 crore in Q3 from Rupees 1,368 crore in Q2, mainly due to higher material and finance costs. Exceptional expenses of Rupees 15 crore were recognized in Q3, linked to labour code adjustments. Operating margins improved sequentially, supported by cost controls and product mix optimization.

9M Performance Shows Sustained Gains

FPJ Shorts
AILET 2026 Third Merit List To Be OUT Tomorrow At 6 PM; What Candidates Should Do Next
AILET 2026 Third Merit List To Be OUT Tomorrow At 6 PM; What Candidates Should Do Next
Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls
Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls
AIBE 21 Exam 2026 Date Announced At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Begins February 11
AIBE 21 Exam 2026 Date Announced At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Begins February 11
No Boycott Call For Women's Teams As Pakistan 'A' Set To Face India 'A' Amid Men's T20 World Cup Standoff
No Boycott Call For Women's Teams As Pakistan 'A' Set To Face India 'A' Amid Men's T20 World Cup Standoff

For the nine months ended December 2025, Zydus Wellness reported standalone revenue of Rupees 4,495 crore, compared to Rupees 2,264 crore in 9M FY25—a rise of 98.6 percent. Net profit for the same period stood at Rupees 243 crore, down from Rupees 260 crore YoY due to exceptional adjustments and integration costs. Key operational initiatives and product launches are expected to support performance into the final quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Zydus Wellness. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.      

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zydus Wellness Net Profit Rises 2.5% YoY To ₹121 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 53% Amid Strong Demand
Zydus Wellness Net Profit Rises 2.5% YoY To ₹121 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 53% Amid Strong Demand
Varun Beverages Q3 Net Profit Jumps 33% YoY To ₹2,600 Crore, Revenue Rises 14% To ₹4,335 Crore
Varun Beverages Q3 Net Profit Jumps 33% YoY To ₹2,600 Crore, Revenue Rises 14% To ₹4,335 Crore
China’s Tech Stocks See Year’s Biggest Fall, Here's What Triggered The Sudden 20% Slide?
China’s Tech Stocks See Year’s Biggest Fall, Here's What Triggered The Sudden 20% Slide?
Rupee Rockets Over 1% To 90.29 Against Dollar On India-US Trade Deal
Rupee Rockets Over 1% To 90.29 Against Dollar On India-US Trade Deal
India-US Trade Deal: Why India Cannot Halt Russian Oil Imports Overnight
India-US Trade Deal: Why India Cannot Halt Russian Oil Imports Overnight