Zydus Wellness Net Profit Rises 2.5% YoY To ₹121 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 53% Amid Strong Demand

Mumbai: Zydus Wellness clocked standalone revenue of Rupees 1,526 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rupees 997 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a sharp 53 percent YoY jump. Net profit edged up to Rupees 121 crore versus Rupees 118 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue softened slightly from Rupees 1,560 crore in Q2 FY26, but profit rose from Rupees 76 crore, signaling margin recovery. The performance was driven by product rationalization, expanded distribution, and seasonal tailwinds.

Sequential Growth Builds Despite Expense Uptick

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Zydus posted a 59 percent rise in net profit, aided by lower exceptional items and improved operational efficiency. Total expenses increased 3.3 percent to Rupees 1,413 crore in Q3 from Rupees 1,368 crore in Q2, mainly due to higher material and finance costs. Exceptional expenses of Rupees 15 crore were recognized in Q3, linked to labour code adjustments. Operating margins improved sequentially, supported by cost controls and product mix optimization.

9M Performance Shows Sustained Gains

For the nine months ended December 2025, Zydus Wellness reported standalone revenue of Rupees 4,495 crore, compared to Rupees 2,264 crore in 9M FY25—a rise of 98.6 percent. Net profit for the same period stood at Rupees 243 crore, down from Rupees 260 crore YoY due to exceptional adjustments and integration costs. Key operational initiatives and product launches are expected to support performance into the final quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Zydus Wellness. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.