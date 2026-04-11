Adani Energy Solutions Reports ₹29,519 Crore Smart Meter Pipeline & Network Expansion

Adani Energy Solutions Limited reported strong operational performance for Q4 FY26, expanding its transmission network to 27,949 circuit kilometers and increasing transformation capacity to 1,23,175 MVA. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Energy Solutions has closed the fiscal year on a strong operational note, combining infrastructure growth with measurable gains in efficiency across its energy network.

Expands Transmission Network

Adani Energy Solutions Limited expanded its transmission network to 27,949 circuit kilometers in Q4 FY26, up from 26,696 ckm a year earlier. Transformation capacity climbed to 1,23,175 MVA from 90,236 MVA, supported by new project wins. Despite rapid expansion, system availability remained robust at 99.77 percent, highlighting consistent execution and network reliability.

Improves Distribution Efficiency

The Mumbai distribution business reported a 4 percent increase in units sold, rising to 2,508 million units from 2,413 million units last year. Distribution losses improved to 4.20 percent from 4.31 percent, reflecting tighter operational controls. Supply reliability remained near perfect at 99.997 percent, while collection efficiency stood strong at 101.70 percent. Meanwhile, the Mundra utility recorded a 46 percent jump in units sold to 368 million units, driven by industrial demand.

Builds Smart Meter Scale

The company crossed one crore cumulative smart meter installations during the quarter, exceeding its stated targets. Its order book now stands at 2.46 crore meters, translating into a revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore. This scale reflects strong execution capabilities and positions the business to tap into a broader national opportunity of 103 million smart meters, indicating significant growth headroom.

Strengthens Strategic Position

During the quarter, the company commissioned its second HVDC project in Mumbai, adding 1,000 MW of transmission capacity to support rising demand. It also secured new network expansion projects, strengthening its presence across 14 states. Ratings upgrades and sustainability recognitions further underline its disciplined capital management and operational focus.

Adani Energy Solutions continues to scale its infrastructure while improving operational metrics, positioning itself to capture future growth opportunities across transmission, distribution, and smart energy solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s provisional operational update presentation for Q4 FY26 and does not include any external sources or independent verification.