KP Green Engineering FY26 Profit Jumps 85% To ₹135.7 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹1,245 Crore

Mumbai-based KP Green Engineering posted consolidated total income of Rupees 713.9 crore during H2 FY26 compared with Rupees 536 crore in H1 FY26. |

Mumbai: KP Green Engineering Ltd reported a strong rise in consolidated profitability for the half year and full financial year ended March 31, 2026, driven by higher execution in fabrication and galvanizing operations. Consolidated net profit for H2 FY26 rose 68 percent year-on-year to Rupees 77.4 crore from Rupees 46 crore in H2 FY25, while revenue from operations climbed 65 percent to Rupees 713.5 crore. Sequentially, profit increased from Rupees 58.3 crore in H1 FY26, reflecting continued operational momentum and improved scale efficiencies.

Mumbai-based KP Green Engineering posted consolidated total income of Rupees 713.9 crore during H2 FY26 compared with Rupees 536 crore in H1 FY26 and Rupees 435.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Total expenses rose to Rupees 608 crore from Rupees 457.4 crore in H1 FY26, largely due to higher raw material costs and increased finance expenses linked to expansion activities. Finance costs surged to Rupees 25.8 crore in H2 FY26 from Rupees 15.7 crore in H1 FY26, while depreciation expenses nearly doubled to Rupees 15.5 crore.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 108 percent to Rupees 147 crore during H2 FY26 from Rupees 71 crore in H2 FY25, aided by operational scale-up and execution efficiency. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 15.49 in H2 FY26 against Rupees 9.20 a year earlier. The board has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.30 per equity share of face value Rupees 5 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

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For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations surged 79 percent to Rupees 1,245.6 crore from Rupees 694.6 crore in FY25, while profit after tax rose 85 percent to Rupees 135.7 crore from Rupees 73.5 crore. Net worth increased to Rupees 457.6 crore from Rupees 324.1 crore a year earlier.

The company said manufacturing capacity reached 4,00,500 MTPA following the operationalisation of galvanising facilities during H2 FY26. It also secured orders from BSNL, state utilities, and railway projects during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited FY26 financial results and is not investment advice or a complete assessment of the company’s financial position.