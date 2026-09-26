KPI Green Energy Completes 62.91% Acquisition Of DMGEL Via Subsidiary

KPI Green Energy |

Mumbai: KPI Green Energy Limited's material subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia Limited (SDEL), completed the acquisition of 1,07,47,760 equity shares of Mavericks Green Energy Limited (DMGEL) on 26 September 2026. This acquisition represents 62.91% of DMGEL's paid-up equity share capital.

Subsidiary Status

Following this acquisition, DMGEL has become a subsidiary of SDEL and, consequently, a step-down subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Limited, in line with the Companies Act, 2013.

Prior Intimation

The company had previously informed the stock exchanges about the proposed acquisition of up to 100% equity share capital of DEK and DMGEL on 21 August 2026. This latest development follows that prior intimation.

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Regulatory Compliance

Necessary disclosures under SEBI Listing Regulations, as per SEBI Master Circular No. HO/49/14/14(7)2025-CFDPOD2/I/3762/2026 dated 30 January 2026, were previously submitted as "Annexure – A" to the August 21, 2026 intimation.

Information Receipt

KPI Green Energy Limited received the information regarding the completed acquisition from SDEL today at 10:30 a.m.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.