Mumbai: FDA Suspends Food Licences Of Shatabdi Hospital Canteen, P R Jena Caterers, Others

Food-safety inspections across Mumbai and neighbouring districts found hygiene, storage and pest-control violations at several establishments | File Photo

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of several eateries, bakeries, catering units and institutional food establishments across Mumbai after inspections found serious food-safety and hygiene violations. The action includes P R Jena Caterers in BKC, the Shatabdi Hospital canteen in Govandi, and Sodexo India Services in Kurla, among others.

Shatabdi Hospital Canteen Suspended

The canteen operated by Shetty Catering Service at Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi, was suspended after food scraps were found scattered in the preparation area, while the ceiling, walls, floor and hand-washing area were dirty. Water had accumulated in the food area, and drinking-water testing and pest-control records were unavailable.

The FDA also found inadequate temperature control during cooking, storage and reheating, besides the absence of FoSTaC training records and a consumer grievance mechanism.

P R Jena Caterers Faces Action

At P R Jena Caterers in BKC, inspectors found live flies, peeling paint, potatoes and onions stored near a toilet and seafood stored unhygienically in a refrigerator. Frozen food was not being thawed hygienically, while open dustbins and the absence of insect-proof mesh were also noted. Records of water testing, medical examinations and staff training were unavailable.

The FDA also suspended the licence of Radha Krishna eatery in Borivali West which was reported by the Free Press Journal.

Bakeries Found Non-Compliant

The licence of New English Bakery in Girgaon was also suspended after inspectors found dough being filled into pans on the floor and finished products kept uncovered.

The bakery scored 55 per cent and was categorised as non-compliant. Similarly, St Philomena Bakery in Mazgaon scored 43 per cent, with workers found sitting on the floor while filling dough into pans.

Uncovered bread was kept on dirty, rusted racks and newspaper was being used in food-contact utensils. Workers were also handling dough with bare hands.

Several Other Units Face Suspension

The FDA further suspended licences of Annadata Aahar Kendra in Khar West, Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd facilities at Sion Koliwada and Sewri, Favourite Takeaway in Dadar West, Swinsta Enterprises Pvt Ltd in Chembur, Kohinoor Hospitality Management Applied Training Centre in Dadar West and Sodexo India Services Pvt Ltd in Kurla.

At the Sodexo facility, inspectors reported heavy cockroach infestation in the food storage area, insect/worm infestation in vegetables, unhygienic food storage and waste accumulation. The FDA said the deficiencies created a risk of food contamination.

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In addition, the FDA also suspended licences of 12 establishments in Thane, Kalyan and Raigad, which included Hyderabad House in Thane (West), Neelkamal Bakery, Kalyan (West), and Culinary Brands India Private Limited (SUBWAY), Khalapur, Raigad.

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