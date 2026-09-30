Mumbai FDA Suspends Radhakrishna Hotel Licence After Alleged Dead Rat Found In Mysore Masala Dosa, Hygiene Violations | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of Radhakrishna Hotel near Borivali West railway station after an inspection found multiple hygiene-related violations, following a complaint that a dead rat was allegedly found inside a Mysore masala dosa served at the eatery.

Customer Complains After Finding Object In Food

The incident came to light after a customer visited the hotel with his family and ordered a Mysore masala dosa. According to the complaint, his brother had eaten several bites of the dosa before noticing what appeared to be a small dead rat inside the food. He reportedly vomited after seeing it.

The complainant subsequently approached Borivali Police Station and reported the matter. Police forwarded the complaint to the FDA for necessary action. The hotel is located opposite Goyal Shopping Center on L.T. Road, near Borivali West railway station.

FDA Finds Multiple Hygiene Violations

A senior FDA official confirmed that the licence of Radhakrishna Hotel has been suspended following the inspection. According to the official, a number of violations under schedule 4 have been found including unhygienic practices, flies, food items kept on the floor, poor condition of storage and clogged sewage.

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Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had earlier said action would be taken against the restaurant after the complaint was brought to the department’s notice. “We will take action on the restaurant,” Mundhe said, while asking the complainant to approach the FDA.

The FDA action comes amid an intensified food-safety enforcement drive across Maharashtra, particularly against eateries and food establishments over hygiene, sanitation and pest-control concerns. Several Mumbai establishments have faced licence suspensions during the ongoing inspections.

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