Maharashtra Health Department To Use Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices To Ensure Quality Of Medicines In Govt Hospitals |

Mumbai: In a significant move to ensure the delivery of high-quality medicines across public healthcare facilities in Maharashtra, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has directed health authorities to strictly implement guidelines for testing pharmaceutical quality using "Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices." Speaking at a high-level meeting held at the Health Services Directorate in Mumbai, the Minister emphasized that the state healthcare machinery is being actively upgraded to safeguard public health, asserting that no compromise will be made regarding the quality of medicines supplied to citizens.

Portable Machines To Screen Medicine Stocks

Under this new initiative, primary screening of medicine stocks available across all state health institutions will be conducted using portable drug detection machines. Dedicated inspection teams comprising trained pharmacists will be formed within the health department to carry out these checks. These teams will conduct regular field visits across all eight health circles in Maharashtra, covering facilities ranging from primary health centers to large regional hospitals, thereby establishing a robust quality assurance framework at every level.

Pharmacists To Receive Specialised Training

The implementation strategy includes comprehensive training for pharmacists on operating the drug detection devices, a live demonstration of which was presented during the meeting. The initial roadmap outlines completing the training modules and executing the first phase of primary screening within the next three months. Additionally, Minister Abitkar instructed officials to establish an independent laboratory system to rigorously test the quality and compliance standards of medicines supplied by vendors. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Dr. Bapu Pawar, CEO of the State Goods Procurement Authority, Health Directors Dr. Nitin Ambadekar and Dr. Vijay Kandewad, and Joint Director Sunita Golhait.