Dalmia Cement Posts ₹288 Crore Standalone Loss In Q2 FY27; Revenue From Operations Sees Modest Rise

Dalmia Cement |

Mumbai: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on Tuesday announced a standalone net loss of ₹288 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. In the year-ago period, the company had posted a standalone net profit of ₹127 crore.

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,992 crore, up from ₹2,961 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter reached ₹3,012 crore, a slight increase from ₹2,998 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹3,069 crore, compared to ₹2,828 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter were negative ₹12.05, down from ₹5.22 in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Exceptional Items

The company reported exceptional items totaling ₹339 crore, which contributed to the net loss. These items include an impairment loss of ₹282 crore on certain assets, primarily three captive power plants and one brand discontinuation, and a one-time charge of ₹57 crore for a separation scheme for eligible employees at a few units.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, the company recorded a standalone net loss of ₹217 crore, compared to a profit of ₹427 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the half year was ₹6,300 crore, up from ₹6,158 crore in the corresponding half year of the previous fiscal year.

Read Also Dalmia Cement Slips Into Loss In Q3 FY26 Despite Revenue Growth; Exceptional Costs Weigh

Business Acquisition

On May 21, 2026, the company entered a Business Transfer Agreement to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's (JAL) cement business for an enterprise value of ₹2,850 crore. The acquired business includes an integrated unit in Rewa, grinding units, captive thermal power plants, and railway sidings, with a capacity of 5.2 MnTPA of cement and 3.3 MnTPA of clinker.

Loan Utilisation

Dalmia Cement utilised ₹839 crore from its non-convertible debenture issue proceeds. Of this, ₹142 crore was for normal business operations and ₹697 crore for capital expenditure, with ₹111 crore remaining unutilised.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.