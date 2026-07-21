 Anthem Biosciences Reports Q1 Profit At ₹119.94 Crore, Revenue From Operations Down 31.54%
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Anthem Biosciences Reports Q1 Profit At ₹119.94 Crore, Revenue From Operations Down 31.54%

Anthem Biosciences Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹119.94 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹418.22 crore, a decrease of 31.54% year-on-year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Anthem Biosciences Reports Q1 Profit At ₹119.94 Crore, Revenue From Operations Down 31.54%

Mumbai: Anthem Biosciences Limited announced on Tuesday its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27. The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹119.94 crore.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 reached ₹418.22 crore. This marked a decline of 31.54% compared to the ₹610.94 crore reported in the preceding quarter (31 March 2026) and a 22.58% decrease from ₹540.21 crore in the year-ago quarter (30 June 2025).

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax for the June 2026 quarter was ₹144.58 crore. This is lower than the ₹277.92 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and the ₹186.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

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Total Expenses

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹298.53 crore. This represents a decrease from ₹385.22 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹376.77 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Revenue

The CRDMO segment contributed ₹340.80 crore to the total revenue. The Speciality Ingredients segment generated ₹77.42 crore in revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were ₹78.84 crore. This is an increase from ₹72.48 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹72.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Equity Share Capital

Paid-up equity share capital as of 30 June 2026 was ₹112.68 crore. The company allotted 1,670,909 fully paid-up equity shares under its ESOPScheme 2024 during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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