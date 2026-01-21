Dalmia Cement Slips Into Loss In Q3 FY26 Despite Revenue Growth; Exceptional Costs Weigh

Dalmia Cement slipped into a standalone net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited reported a weak earnings performance in the December quarter of FY26, slipping into a standalone net loss despite steady revenue growth, as exceptional expenses and cost pressures weighed on profitability. The company posted a net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with a profit of Rs 127 crore in the preceding quarter and a loss of Rs 59 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,904 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 2,702 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by stable cement demand and improved realisations. However, on a sequential basis, revenue declined 1.9 percent from Rs 2,961 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 2,948 crore.

Operating performance was impacted by a sharp rise in expenses. Power and fuel costs increased to Rs 634 crore, while freight charges on finished goods rose to Rs 589 crore during the quarter. Depreciation and amortisation expense remained elevated at Rs 302 crore, reflecting the company’s expanded asset base. As a result, profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 13 crore.

The company reported exceptional expenses of Rs 26 crore in Q3 FY26, primarily on account of regulatory-driven, non-recurring employee benefit costs following the notification of new labour codes by the Government of India. After accounting for these exceptional items and deferred tax adjustments, profit before tax turned negative at Rs 13 crore, resulting in a net loss of Rs 16 crore for the quarter.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, Dalmia Cement reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 9,062 crore, up 5.0 percent year-on-year. Net profit for the nine-month period stood at Rs 411 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 76 crore in the same period last year, aided by lower exceptional charges earlier in the fiscal and improved operating leverage.

The company’s balance sheet remained stable, with a debt-equity ratio of 0.42 times as on December 31, 2025, while interest service coverage ratio stood at 3.46 times. Management indicated that the company continues to monitor regulatory developments and cost trends closely, with a focus on operational efficiency and balance sheet strength amid a volatile cost environment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Supreme Industries. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.