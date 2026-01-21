KPI Green Energy Profit Rises 48% To ₹126 Crore In Q3 FY26 As Revenue Touches ₹676 Crore

Image Generated By Grok |

Mumbai: KPI Green Energy Limited reported a robust performance in the third quarter of FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 47.6 percent year-on-year to Rupees 125.8 crore, driven by strong execution momentum across solar and hybrid power projects. Revenue from operations increased 44.6 percent YoY to Rupees 662.9 crore during the quarter, compared with Rupees 458.4 crore in Q3 FY25, while total income stood at Rupees 676.1 crore.

Sequentially, the company continued its upward trajectory, with profit after tax rising 7.9 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rupees 116.6 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations also grew 4.2 percent QoQ, reflecting sustained project execution and stable offtake across its power generation and EPC businesses. Profit before tax for the quarter increased to Rupees 170.1 crore, up from Rupees 157.8 crore in the preceding quarter.

Operating performance remained strong, supported by scale benefits and operating leverage. Earnings per share (basic) improved to Rupees 5.97 in Q3 FY26 from Rupees 5.53 in Q2 FY26 and Rupees 4.02 in the year-ago quarter, underlining consistent profitability growth. The company also declared a third interim dividend of Rupees 0.20 per equity share, with January 28, 2026 fixed as the record date. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, KPI Green Energy delivered its best-ever cumulative performance.

Consolidated revenue rose 63 percent YoY to Rupees 1,900.1 crore, while net profit surged 60 percent to Rupees 353.8 crore, compared with Rupees 221.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. The improvement was driven by higher execution volumes, improved margins, and disciplined cost management. During the period, the company strengthened its balance sheet and funding profile, including the issuance of Rupees 670 crore externally credit-enhanced green bonds, supporting expansion across solar, wind, and hybrid projects. With a growing project pipeline and sustained execution momentum, KPI Green Energy continues to build on its strong nine-month performance into the remainder of FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by KPI Green Energy. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.