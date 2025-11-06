 KPI Green Energy Inks Agreement With Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam For Electricity Supply From 150 MW Wind Energy Project
PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
New Delhi: KPI Green Energy on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for supply of electricity from a 150 MW wind energy project.This follows the Letter of Intent issued on July 14, 2025, under GUVNL's competitive bidding process and subsequent approval from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) for the tariff and PPA, a company statement said.

The project, scheduled to commence power supply on November 3, 2027, will operate under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a fixed tariff of Rs 3.64 per unit for 25 years.The PPA enhances KPI Green's utility-scale wind portfolio and aligns with the company's growth trajectory toward achieving 10 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2030.

"The project underscores our consistent performance in competitive bidding and reinforces our commitment to accelerating India's clean energy transition. This milestone also brings us closer to our strategic objective of achieving 10 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2030," Faruk G. Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, said.

Established in 1994, KP Group has grown into a multi-faceted conglomerate with core expertise in renewable energy, infrastructure, and innovation.Over the past three decades, the group has championed sustainability by spearheading transformative projects in wind, solar, hybrid energy, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and green hydrogen, thereby contributing to India's green energy mission. 

