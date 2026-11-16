SEBI Eyes Major Relief For Foreign Investors, Beneficial Ownership Threshold May Jump From 10% To 25%

SEBI | File Pic

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering raising the beneficial ownership identification threshold for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from 10% to 25%, a move aimed at simplifying regulatory compliance and making Indian capital markets more attractive to global investors.

According to a report citing an official, the market regulator is reviewing existing requirements to identify provisions that may impose unnecessary compliance costs.

What Could Change?

Under the proposal being examined, the threshold for identifying beneficial owners could increase to 25%, compared with the existing 10%. The proposed revision would bring India's framework closer to international practices, as several developed and emerging markets follow a 25% threshold. However, the change remains under consideration and has not been formally approved.

New Consultation Paper Expected

SEBI is preparing another consultation paper outlining potential measures to simplify regulatory requirements. The regulator intends to seek stakeholder feedback before proceeding with changes. Certain amendments involving the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and related rules would require government intervention. Other regulatory modifications could be addressed through SEBI's consultation process.

Why The Threshold Matters

In 2023, SEBI revised anti-money laundering guidelines, reducing the beneficial ownership identification threshold for partnerships from 15% to 10%. The stricter requirement increased the scope of ownership identification and associated compliance obligations. Raising the threshold could reduce documentation and reporting requirements for eligible foreign investors, subject to the final framework.

SEBI Chairman Signals Reforms

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey recently acknowledged that some Indian compliance requirements are more stringent than those followed internationally. He indicated that the regulator would review such provisions to improve regulatory efficiency.

FPI KYC Rules Already Relaxed

Last month, SEBI eased Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements for FPIs by extending review intervals to as long as eight years, compared with the earlier one-to-three-year framework. The revised frequency depends on investor risk classification, FPI category and regulatory status. The latest review signals SEBI's continued focus on reducing compliance complexity while maintaining investor oversight.

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