RBI Re-KYC Alert For Bank Customers, Know How To Update Details And Avoid Fraud

RBI urges bank customers to complete re-KYC through self-declaration |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has urged bank customers to complete their periodic Know Your Customer (re-KYC) requirements to maintain updated banking records and avoid potential account restrictions. Customers can complete the process through simplified procedures, depending on whether their personal information has changed.

The central bank has also cautioned account holders against fraudulent messages seeking sensitive banking information under the pretext of mandatory KYC updates.

Simplified KYC Process

Customers whose personal details remain unchanged need not submit fresh identity documents. A simple self-declaration confirming that their existing information remains accurate is sufficient for completing the periodic verification process.

The same simplified procedure applies when only the customer's residential address has changed. Account holders can submit their updated address through a self-declaration, either digitally or at their bank branch.

This facility aims to reduce paperwork, simplify regulatory compliance and make banking services more accessible, particularly for customers who do not require comprehensive identity verification.

Digital Verification Options

Customers reporting changes in personal information can complete their KYC through Aadhaar OTP-based electronic verification or video-based customer identification, subject to their bank offering these facilities.

Alternatively, customers can visit any branch of their bank and submit officially valid documents (OVDs) to update their records.

Accepted documents include Aadhaar, voter identity card, driving licence, passport and the NREGA job card, subject to applicable verification requirements.

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Banks may request additional information where necessary to comply with regulatory obligations.

Special KYC Camps

The RBI has highlighted special KYC updation camps scheduled between 21 October and 31 December 2026 to help customers complete pending verification requirements.

Customers should contact their banks to identify nearby camps, confirm timings and understand the documents required before visiting.

The central bank has warned customers against suspicious links, unsolicited calls and messages demanding immediate KYC verification.

Customers should never disclose OTPs, PINs, passwords or other confidential banking credentials.

For official guidance, customers can visit https://rbikehtahai.rbi.org.in/RBIREKYC.html and follow RBI's awareness campaign: RBI Kehta Hai – Jaankar Baniye, Satark Rahiye.