RBI Ends Confusion Over Cheque Book Validity, Will Existing CTS Cheques Work After December 31, 2026?

RBI has dismissed viral claims that existing CTS cheque books will become invalid from January 2027. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that existing Cheque Truncation System (CTS) cheque books will remain valid beyond December 31, 2026, dismissing viral claims that customers must obtain new cheque books from January 1, 2027.

The clarification follows misleading social media messages suggesting that the central bank would introduce upgraded security requirements, making existing cheque books invalid.

No New Rules

In a statement issued on November 7 through social media platform X, the RBI confirmed that no such measures were being introduced.

"It is clarified that at present Reserve Bank of India is not introducing any such measures with regard to the CTS cheque books," the central bank stated.

It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India that a message is circulating on social media claiming that the standard Cheque Truncation System (CTS) cheque books currently in use will change from December 31, 2026 and the new cheque books featuring updated security standards will come into effect from January 1, 2027. It is clarified that at present Reserve Bank of India is not introducing any such measures with regard to the CTS cheque books. As such, the message is factually incorrect and misleading. Members of public are requested to rely only on the information published by RBI from time to time in such matters. — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) November 7, 2026

The clarification means customers need not visit bank branches or request replacement cheque books merely because of the circulating messages.

The RBI also urged customers to rely on official communication channels for accurate banking information and avoid forwarding unverified claims.

How CTS Works?

The Cheque Truncation System enables banks to process cheques electronically by transmitting digital images instead of physically moving paper cheques between branches.

This mechanism reduces processing delays, improves operational efficiency and supports faster cheque clearance.

Existing banking regulations governing cheque validity, acceptance and processing will continue to apply.

Agricultural Loan Proposals

Separately, the RBI has proposed tighter documentation requirements for agricultural lending under its draft Priority Sector Lending Directions, 2026.

Banks may be required to maintain detailed records of cultivated land, crops grown and crop hypothecation while assessing agricultural loans, including gold-backed advances.

Loan amounts would be determined using applicable scales of finance and borrowers' actual credit requirements rather than collateral value alone.

The proposals also require documentation of field visits to monitor loan utilisation.

For landless agricultural labourers and sharecroppers without formal ownership records, alternative verifiable documents could establish eligibility.

The draft additionally proposes changes concerning certain trade-credit exposures under priority sector lending calculations.

These agricultural lending proposals remain separate from the RBI's clarification on existing CTS cheque books.