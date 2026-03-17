LPG Aadhaar eKYC Rule Explained, Only Pending Users Must Complete Process

No Mandatory eKYC for All Users. | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has clarified that Aadhaar-based eKYC is not required for all LPG consumers. Only those users who have not yet completed the authentication process need to do it. The government said reports claiming that eKYC is compulsory for every LPG user are incorrect.

Clarification, Not a New Rule

The ministry explained that this is not a new directive. The earlier communication was only meant to encourage users who are still pending to complete their Aadhaar authentication. Consumers who have already done eKYC do not need to repeat it.

Clarification: LPG Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (eKYC) only required for unauthenticated LPG customers and not all customers pic.twitter.com/oySbhPgJ47 — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 17, 2026

Who Needs to Do eKYC?

eKYC applies only to LPG customers whose accounts are still unauthenticated. For regular LPG users who are not part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), no action is needed if they have already completed the process.

For PMUY beneficiaries, eKYC is required once every financial year. However, it applies only to those who receive subsidies for more than seven LPG refills. This means the process becomes necessary from the eighth refill onward.

LPG Supply Will Not Be Affected

The ministry clearly stated that LPG cylinder supply will continue as usual. Even if a user has not completed eKYC, they will still be able to get their gas refill. There will be no disruption in service.

Simple Steps to Complete eKYC

The government has made the process simple and free of cost. Users can complete eKYC from their homes by following these steps:

- Visit the official website of your LPG provider

- Download the mobile app of your oil company (Indane, Bharat Gas, or HP Gas)

Install the Aadhaar FaceRD app

Follow the instructions and complete face authentication

Why eKYC Is Important?

The ministry said Aadhaar-based authentication helps improve transparency in the LPG system. It also helps identify genuine users and remove duplicate or inactive connections, making the system more efficient.