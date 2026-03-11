LPG Gas Cylinder Update: LPG Cylinder Delivery In 2.5 Days, Government Assures Stable Gas Supply

Government Assures Quick LPG Delivery | Representative Image |

New Delhi: Amid concerns about a possible shortage of cooking gas in the country, the government has assured consumers that LPG cylinders will be delivered within about 2.5 days after booking. The announcement was made to ease public worries about delays in gas supply.

According to the government, the supply of LPG in India is completely under control and consumers do not need to panic or rush to book cylinders unnecessarily.

LPG Prices Lower Than Many Neighbouring Countries

The government also said that LPG prices in India are still lower compared to several neighbouring countries. One of the main reasons for this is that the government is bearing a large part of the increased cost of LPG.

This step has been taken to ensure that the financial burden on common households remains limited and cooking gas remains affordable for families across the country.

LPG Production Increased By 25 percent

To ensure uninterrupted supply, the government has taken several strategic steps. As a result, LPG production in the country has increased by nearly 25 percent.

This increase in production has helped improve the availability of cooking gas and has strengthened the overall supply system.

Priority Supply For Hospitals And Schools

The government has also decided to prioritise LPG supply to hospitals and educational institutions. This step is aimed at ensuring that essential services are not affected due to any disruption in gas supply.

By giving priority to critical sectors, the government wants to make sure that healthcare facilities and educational institutions continue to function smoothly.

Changes In Natural Gas Usage

To support household LPG needs, the government has also made changes in the use of natural gas. Some commercial natural gas meant for industrial use has been diverted for domestic consumption.

This move has helped maintain adequate supply for household cooking needs across the country.

Refineries Working At Full Capacity

The government said that refineries in India are currently operating at 100 percent capacity to ensure that fuel and gas production continues without interruption.

In addition, two LNG cargo shipments are expected to arrive in India soon, which will further improve gas availability.

Crude Oil Supply Also Secure

The government also clarified that India's crude oil supply remains safe and stable. The country now imports crude oil from around 40 countries, making supply sources more diversified.

Nearly 70 percent of crude oil imports now come through alternative routes, reducing dependence on any single region or route.

Overall, the government has assured citizens that the country’s gas and energy supply is stable and fully under control, and there is no need for consumers to panic.