Mumbai Gas Crisis: Hoteliers In Dismay Due To Acute LPG Shortage; Household Consumers Begin Panic Buying - VIDEO

Mumbai Gas Crisis: Hoteliers In Dismay Due To Acute LPG Shortage; Household Consumers Begin Panic Buying

Mumbai: The bustling culinary landscape of Mumbai is facing an unprecedented threat as a severe shortage of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) ripples through the city. Linked to global supply chain disruptions and ongoing international conflict, the crisis has moved beyond a simple logistics issue, triggering panic buying among domestic consumers and forcing iconic local eateries to consider permanent closure.

The impact on the hospitality sector is immediate and visible. Restaurant owners, particularly those operating during the busy month of Ramadan, are struggling to secure even a fraction of their daily fuel requirements.

Local Hoteliers Express Concern

One local hotelier from Byculla expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "Stock is as much as it stays; as long as there is gas, we can cook. After that, we will have to shut down". The scarcity is so acute that businesses requiring ten cylinders are being rationed to just one or two, leading many to fear for their employees' livelihoods. "If food is not made, where will they eat? Who will be responsible for their families?" another owner lamented.

While the government maintains that domestic 14.2 kg cylinders are not in short supply, the fear of a total energy blackout has prompted citizens to rush to gas agencies. This "fear-based" buying has led to stricter government mandates to prevent hoarding.

According to an agency representative, new rules have been enforced fot household customers. "Now there is a rule... they can take the second cylinder after 27 days," said a staffer. To further combat the potential for a black market, agencies are now requiring OTP (One-Time Password) verification for 85 per cent of deliveries, ensuring that gas reaches the registered consumer rather than being diverted to the highest bidder.

The shadow of a black market looms large as desperation grows. Although many agencies claim they are sticking to the government-mandated rates, some business owners admit that the lack of supply might force them to seek alternative, more expensive sources just to survive. "Obviously, if gas is not available, any hotel owner... will take it in black too; he will take it at a higher price because he has to run his business," said a hotel owner.

For now, agencies are prioritising essential services, with one distributor noting, "Institutions like hospitals or orphanages... they will get the 19 kg cylinders... for others, it is currently stopped," said a representative.

As the city waits for a resolution, the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) has escalated the matter to the authorities. AHAR has urged quick assistance from both the Centre and State governments as over 20 per cent of the city's hotels were reported shut yesterday, with several others under danger of shutdown soon.

