Maharashtra: Severe Commercial LPG Shortage Threatens Mumbai's Hotels & Restaurants, Half Could Temporarily Shut | PTI (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun impacting hotels and restaurants across several cities, with industry bodies warning that nearly half of eateries in Mumbai could be forced to temporarily shut if supplies are not restored within the next two days.

According to the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) (HRAWI), the disruption intensified following a notification issued on March 5 by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which has reportedly created confusion among suppliers and distributors. As a result, several distributors have stopped supplying commercial LPG cylinders to hotels, restaurants and food service establishments.

The shortage is being reported in cities including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, with similar disruptions emerging in states such as Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Industry representatives warned that smaller eateries and mid-sized restaurants are likely to be hit first as they typically maintain limited LPG reserves.

“The shortage of commercial LPG has become extremely serious over the past week, with intermittent disruptions escalating into a near complete halt in supply in several regions since yesterday. If the situation does not improve within the next two days, nearly 50 per cent of hotels and restaurants in Mumbai may be forced to temporarily shut operations depending on the stock of cylinders they currently have,” said Pradeep Shetty, Vice President of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and spokesperson for HRAWI.

He added that while electric or induction-based cooking systems are emerging alternatives, they are not yet practical for most commercial kitchens that rely on high-intensity cooking methods typical of Indian cuisine, making uninterrupted LPG supply critical for the sector.

